Left Menu

EU fines Moody's for failing to disclose conflicts of interests

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:08 IST
EU fines Moody's for failing to disclose conflicts of interests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The markets watchdog of the European Union said on Tuesday it has fined credit rating firm Moody's 3.7 million euros ($4.35 million) for breaching certain rules including the failure to disclose conflicts of interests.

All the breaches resulted from negligence on the part of the company, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said, adding that the fine was for five Moody's entities based in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

($1 = 0.8503 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Power bags orders to develop 60 MW solar project in Gujarat

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to develop 60 MW mega watt solar project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.The company has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited GUVNL on March 26, 2021, to develop a 6...

Australia's Queensland warns of more COVID-19 cases, Easter travel plans on hold

Australias Queensland state warned on Tuesday that more cases of COVID-19 were expected to emerge as authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak linked to the virulent UK variant, throwing Easter travel plans into disarray. Officials repor...

Sex Scandal: Karnataka govt standing behind Jarkiholi, alleges D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was supporting and standing behind former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been accused of involvement in the sex scandal that has rocked ...

Minakshi Mukerjee seeks to regain CPI(M)'s lost glory in Nandigram amid clash of titans

With all eyes set on the high-voltage battle between TMC boss Mamata Banerjee and her protg-turned-BJP hopeful Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, CPIM candidate Minakshi Mukherjee is facing a herculean task of regaining her partys lost ground, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021