Roger Federer teams up with Switzerland Tourism

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): After years of positively representing Switzerland through his sporting excellence and friendly, down-to-earth manner, Roger Federer has now become an official brand ambassador for the destination of Switzerland. He's entering into long-term cooperation with the Swiss national tourism board, Switzerland Tourism (ST). The common goal: attracting guests to visit Switzerland with its energizing nature.

Roger Federer and Switzerland Tourism (ST) will together develop initiatives to promote Switzerland globally. The support is much needed at this time, emerging from the biggest tourism crisis since the Second World War. Nobody is more equipped to do so than this iconic personality wearing the Swiss Flag, officials at ST are convinced. "This is a perfect match because Switzerland and its unblemished nature have clearly contributed to Roger's unprecedented career," explains ST's CEO, Martin Nydegger. "I have always felt, whenever I step on the court, I am representing Switzerland. Whenever it says my name, there is a Swiss flag next to it. I have been very proud to do that for the first 22 years I have been on tour, and it will always be like that. To join forces with ST now is a logical step for me," says Roger Federer in a conversation with Nydegger. Both are excited to start this long-term partnership. Energized by Swiss nature

Advertisement

Communication activities will begin throughout the month of April with a focus on European cities followed by the USA and the Asia Pacific, specifically India. A series of visuals and short clips will showcase Roger Federer being energized by Swiss nature. On MySwitzerland.com, guests will be able to discover Switzerland through Roger's eyes. He presents his preferred places, Swiss highlights as well as hidden gems. "I have been all over the world. My favourite place has always remained Switzerland. It's the country I miss the most when I'm travelling," confesses Federer. The stage is set

"Switzerland Tourism and Roger Federer share countless values. Establishing this partnership is a unique opportunity and of great importance to us. Making a difference while recovering from the challenges of the past months and beyond will be a journey with numerous highlights," emphasizes Nydegger. Roger Federer is highly motivated to support his home country, and he will do it for a charitable cause. The compensation for his appearances as the new ambassador for ST goes to the Roger Federer Foundation supporting disadvantaged children in Switzerland. The stage is set - Switzerland Tourism and Roger are ready to officially become partners. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)