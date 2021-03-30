Show Man Vikash Verma cancels his Holi celebration, expresses "full solidarity"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): This year the Bollywood's Holi festival had lost its sheen. Due to the daily rising cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the BMC had banned the Holi celebrations in the city. Rewinding to Bollywood's biggest Holi bash, it is almost inevitable not to forget about the most happening party at R.K. Studios in Chembur hosted by the legendary showman Raj Kapoor. During those golden days, all the glitterati came under one roof to celebrate the festival of colours.

Continuing the tradition for more than the last 15-years, Vikash Verma, chairman of G7 Securitas Group and G7 Films has been hosting the most happening Bollywood Holi party. "Since childhood along with my father I have been attending Raj Kapoor Sirs' Holi party from Union Park in R k Studio Chembur and have been an ardent fan of him," reveals Vikash Verma. Every Holi celebration was always a novel musical bash with sumptuous food - mixed with dance & Masti. Vikash Verma's Holi party was just like a themed event that saw more than 500 guests attending the function with utmost fervour and enthusiasm at his Marine Drive penthouse terrace residence. According to sources from Hindustan Times, it said that guests from around the globe flew down in private jets for the exclusive party which seemed like a replica of Raj Kapoor's famous parties.

His guest lists comprised of industrialists, businessmen, Bollywood actors and television personalities, filmmakers including several other bureaucrats, celebrities, and dignitaries. Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Neetu Chandra, and Zoya Afroz, TV personalities Armaan Kohli, Kunika, Siddharth Nigam, Sushant Divgikar, Pritam Singh, director Rajkumar Kohli, and filmmaker Rekha Sahay were always a part of the celebrations. Businessman Saurabh Daftary, singers Hariharan, Jaspinder Narula and Micckey Narula, pop star Harshi Patel, and music director Anand Raj Anand, among others also make it to the bash.

Foreign diplomats like Dr Revai-Bere Norbet from Hungary, Michal Lason from Poland, along with IAS officers, Subodh Kant Sahay, former tourism minister were also seen among the guests. Except for last-to-last year, when Vikash Verma celebrated this festival in Poland where he was filming his mega film "No Means No" in three languages - Hindi, English, and Polish. "Celebrating the good over evil is also a divine celebration in Poland too," states Vikash Verma. This first Indo-Polish film canned at the picturesque locales has an ensemble of the cast from both countries. Similarly, like Raj Kapoor's romance with Russia, director Vikash Verma has rekindled the showman's charisma with Poland. Like other big Bollywood and Hollywood films, "No Means No", too has deferred the release due to the corona pandemic crisis.

There is a wonderful saying that "Those who have the strength within, rise to every challenge". The iconic style clubbed with this most anticipated film will surely re-write history as Vikash Verma, the new emerging, and enterprising showman. Speaking on the eve of this festival, Vikash Verma says, "Each year we celebrate this Holi festival with zeal and enthusiasm. This colourful festival is a special event and a social gathering where we celebrate happiness with family and friends. The safety and the health of our people are most important and have followed the government's restriction too. Thus this year we have cancelled the celebrations but will continue with the traditions."

