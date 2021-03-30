Left Menu

Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks 'properly': DGCA to airports

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are not wearing masks properly and maintaining social distance as per the COVID-19 rules. On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA had asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks properly despite repeated warnings and take action against them as per rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:44 IST
Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks 'properly': DGCA to airports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are not wearing masks properly and maintaining social distance as per the COVID-19 rules.

On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks ''properly'' despite repeated warnings and take action against them as per rules. In a circular on Tuesday, the regulator said, ''During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory.'' ''All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously,'' it said.

Accordingly, all airport operators can increase surveillance in this regard, the DGCA said. ''The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol,'' it stated. Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines between March 15 and March 23, maybe banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of DGCA had said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations filed for Uttarakhand assembly bypoll

BJP and Congress candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for the April 17 bypoll to the Salt Assembly seat in Uttarakhands Almora district.BJP nominee from the seat Mahesh Jeena and Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi were accompanied b...

City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

The City of London financial centre, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the Citys political leader said on Tuesday. Cat...

Details of over 10 crore Mobikwik users on sale on dark web: Report

Personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were up for sale on the dark web, according to an independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.Sharing details of the data breach in a series of tweets, the researcher said that users pers...

Girls should be careful near Rahul Gandhi as he is unmarried: Joyce George

Former Kerala MP Joyce George has made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying that girls should be careful while going near the Congress leader as he is unmarried. Speaking at a campaign rally supporting CPIM leader and current pow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021