Left Menu

Banks, miners boost UK stocks as recovery optimism back in focus

Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said Britain's economy would still need help from the central bank to restore it to its pre-pandemic growth path, even with a fast recovery and some inflation this year. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.5%, led by industrials stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:46 IST
Banks, miners boost UK stocks as recovery optimism back in focus

British shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in banks and miners on investor optimism over a vaccine-led economic recovery, while Royal Mail climbed after announcing a one-off dividend payment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7%, with bank and mining stocks including HSBC Holdings, Barclays , Prudential Financial, Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP being the biggest gainers.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest boosts, rising between 0.5% and 1%. "There seems to be not much concern now about the Archegos share dump, which is on hold for now. There could be something lurking, but it seems to be concentrated to may be just a couple of the banks," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 38% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but has struggled to reach pre-pandemic highs as commodity prices, lockdown measures and rising U.S. bond yields weigh. Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said Britain's economy would still need help from the central bank to restore it to its pre-pandemic growth path, even with a fast recovery and some inflation this year.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.5%, led by industrials stocks. Imperial Brands Plc fell 0.9%, even after maintaining its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast, as it expected "significantly reduced" losses from next generation products and increased investments in its business.

A.G. Barr, best known for Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru, fell 2.1%, after a 30.5% slump in full-year profit, as the coronavirus-led restrictions imposed last December weakened sales in pubs and sapped demand for its products. Royal Mail added 1.8%, after saying it would pay a one-off dividend for the year ending March following recent upgrades to its financial outlook on the back of a surge in parcel demand during the pandemic and a recent pick-up in letter volumes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations filed for Uttarakhand assembly bypoll

BJP and Congress candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for the April 17 bypoll to the Salt Assembly seat in Uttarakhands Almora district.BJP nominee from the seat Mahesh Jeena and Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi were accompanied b...

City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

The City of London financial centre, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the Citys political leader said on Tuesday. Cat...

Details of over 10 crore Mobikwik users on sale on dark web: Report

Personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were up for sale on the dark web, according to an independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.Sharing details of the data breach in a series of tweets, the researcher said that users pers...

Girls should be careful near Rahul Gandhi as he is unmarried: Joyce George

Former Kerala MP Joyce George has made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying that girls should be careful while going near the Congress leader as he is unmarried. Speaking at a campaign rally supporting CPIM leader and current pow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021