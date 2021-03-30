Left Menu

IHCL steps into Hampi, with 'Vivanta' resort

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:53 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI)Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) in Tuesday announced the signing of a'Vivanta'resort in Karnataka's Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

This 80-room resort is a management contract with Dhruvdesh Ventures, the hospitality company said in a statement.

Executive Vice President Real Estate & Development, IHCL, Suma Venkatesh,said,With Vivanta Hampi,IHCLwill create new circuits with Goa and Bangaluru for both domestic and international travellers. Spread over 11 acres, the resorts design is inspired from the local ethos and history of Hampi, which is situated on the banks of theTungabhadra river, the statement said.

With the addition of this hotel,IHCLwill have 17 hotels in Karnataka including four under development, it was stated.

