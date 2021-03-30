Left Menu

86 pc of family businesses see return to pre-pandemic growth rates by 2022: PwC

Family businesses across the globe are optimistic about their recovery over the next two years with 86 per cent anticipating a return to pre-pandemic growth rates by 2022, according to a recent survey by consulting major PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:55 IST
86 pc of family businesses see return to pre-pandemic growth rates by 2022: PwC
The survey was conducted among 2,801 family business leaders from 87 territories. Image Credit: ANI

Family businesses across the globe are optimistic about their recovery over the next two years with 86 per cent anticipating a return to pre-pandemic growth rates by 2022, according to a recent survey by consulting major PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The PwC's Family Business Survey in its 10th year was conducted among 2,801 family business leaders from 87 territories.

Of the respondents, 64 per cent expect to grow in 2021 and 86 per cent expect growth in 2022. With 58 per cent saying that all family members share similar views about the company's direction and only 23 per cent of respondents reporting that they have never had a disagreement, the survey indicates good levels of trust, transparency and communication. Despite that, the report highlights the need for a clear conflict-resolution policy with only 15 per cent of respondents having such strategies in place.

The survey confirms an uptick in business succession planning. A total of 30 per cent of family businesses now have a formal succession plan, up from 15 per cent in 2018. The top three long-term priorities are: protecting the business as the most important family asset (82 per cent), ensuring that the business remains in the family (65 per cent) and creating a legacy (64 per cent).

Although 80 per cent of respondents say that initiatives related to digitalisation, innovation and technology are a top priority, progress in those areas has been slow. Only 19 per cent say that their digital journey is complete with 62 per cent believing that they have a long way to go. Of businesses that report having digitalised their operations, 41 per cent are in their third or fourth generation of managing the family business.

Top priorities for the next two years include expanding into new markets and customer segments (55 per cent), improving digital capabilities (52 per cent), launching new products and services (50 per cent), increasing the use of new technologies (49 per cent) and rethinking the business model (39 per cent). The impact of Covid-19 on sales is uneven across sectors. Of those in hospitality and leisure, 84 per cent -- the highest proportion of any sector -- expect a contraction followed by 64 per cent in automotive and 63 per cent in entertainment and media.

Regarding the measures taken during pandemic, 80 per cent of family businesses enabled home working for employees and 25 per cent repurposed production to meet pandemic-related demand. Only a third of family businesses had to cut dividends and only 20 per cent needed access to additional capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA accounts for 43 South Africans affected by Mozambique attack

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique. Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO Minister, Na...

Miranda Lambert recalls 'special moment' she shared with Blake Shelton while writing 'Over You'

American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently looked back on a special moment she shared with singer and TV personality Blake Shelton during their four-year marriage. As per People magazine, the 37-year-old-country music star opened u...

Italy to impose mandatory 5-day quarantine on EU travel -sources

Italy will impose a mandatory 5-day quarantine for all those arriving or returning from trips to European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday. Travellers will also need to take a COVID-19 test before leaving the country...

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmars main city on Tuesday after activists launched a garbage strike to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021