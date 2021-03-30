Left Menu

European stocks inch towards record high with banks in lead

Bank stocks jumped 2.0%, rebounding after a 1% drop on Monday, as U.S. and European government bond yields rose in hopes of stronger economic growth and inflation ahead. Swiss lender Credit Suisse gained 1.5%, following its near 14% slide in the previous session as it warned of "highly significant and material" losses after the fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:19 IST
European stocks inch towards record high with banks in lead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares headed towards record highs on Tuesday on hopes of a vaccine-driven economic recovery, while investors looked past the fallout of a U.S. hedge fund default that hit banking stocks a day earlier.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.5%, trading less than a percent below its pre-pandemic peak. Bank stocks jumped 2.0%, rebounding after a 1% drop on Monday, as U.S. and European government bond yields rose in hopes of stronger economic growth and inflation ahead.

Swiss lender Credit Suisse gained 1.5%, following its near 14% slide in the previous session as it warned of "highly significant and material" losses after the fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls. "Though Archegos uncertainties are still hanging over the markets, European investors felt settled enough to push the region's indices higher," Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said in a note.

The German DAX rose 0.5% to scale a record high, boosted by automakers and a 2.0% rise in Deutsche Bank. "If all goes well in the next 48 hours, it (the DAX) could close out March above 15,000," said Campbell.

The benchmark STOXX 600 is on course to end the first quarter with a near 8% gain - its fourth straight quarterly rise - as global growth optimism overshadowed sluggish vaccination drives in the eurozone and new coronavirus-related lockdowns. Economically sensitive cyclical sectors such as autos, banks, and travel & leisure have been the top performers this quarter as investors snapped up the cheap stocks in hopes that the re-opening of economies will spur growth in the sectors.

Data showed French consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in March despite new restrictions on large parts of the country and the prospect of more curbs on the way. Italian luxury puffer jacket maker Moncler rose 2.3% and Swiss watch group Swatch gained 2.5% after Deutsche Bank upgraded their stocks to "buy".

Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex slipped 1.9% after it launched a 7 billion euro ($8.23 billion) capital raise. Defensive sectors such as utilities and healthcare fell while rising yields weighed on highly valued technology stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA accounts for 43 South Africans affected by Mozambique attack

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique. Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO Minister, Na...

Miranda Lambert recalls 'special moment' she shared with Blake Shelton while writing 'Over You'

American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently looked back on a special moment she shared with singer and TV personality Blake Shelton during their four-year marriage. As per People magazine, the 37-year-old-country music star opened u...

Italy to impose mandatory 5-day quarantine on EU travel -sources

Italy will impose a mandatory 5-day quarantine for all those arriving or returning from trips to European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday. Travellers will also need to take a COVID-19 test before leaving the country...

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmars main city on Tuesday after activists launched a garbage strike to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021