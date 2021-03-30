Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar gains as U.S. recovery bets stoke Treasury yields

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-month highs on Tuesday, the day before President Joe Biden is set to outline how he would pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure plan. "USD/JPY has by far the highest correlation amongst G10 currencies with long-term US yields," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at MUFG in a note.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:26 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains as U.S. recovery bets stoke Treasury yields
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar gained against major currencies on Tuesday and climbed to a one-year high against the yen, as accelerating U.S. vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package stoked inflation expectations and Treasury yields. The safe-haven greenback found support across the board as investors also digested the fallout from the collapse of highly leveraged investment fund Archegos Capital.

The dollar index rose above the 93 marks and was last up to around a quarter of a percent at 93.122, its highest level in four months. The greenback rose above 110 yen, a level not seen since March last year. It is on track for the best month since late 2016, with the end of Japan's fiscal year this month driving up dollar demand as companies square their books.

Analysts said the yen was also vulnerable to higher inflation expectations in the U.S. than Japan and a rise in long-term U.S. yields. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-month highs on Tuesday, the day before President Joe Biden is set to outline how he would pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure plan.

"USD/JPY has by far the highest correlation amongst G10 currencies with long-term US yields," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at MUFG in a note. "Upward pressure on long-term US yields is expected to be supported by another fiscal stimulus policy announcement from the Biden administration."

The euro also weakened on the day to $1.17335, its lowest level since November. Tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany have dimmed the short-term outlook for the European economy, while a widening spread between U.S. and German bond yields is adding pressure on the single currency.

The monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report will be closely watched at the end of this week, with Federal Reserve policymakers so far citing slack in the labor market for their continued lower-for-longer stance on interest rates. "In a week when the market is feeling so optimistic about the forthcoming payrolls release, it seems very likely that the greenback will find strong support," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report.

However, "the market is in danger of pricing in too much inflation risk," meaning "we see scope for the USD to soften in the months ahead," the report said.

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations filed for Uttarakhand assembly bypoll

BJP and Congress candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for the April 17 bypoll to the Salt Assembly seat in Uttarakhands Almora district.BJP nominee from the seat Mahesh Jeena and Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi were accompanied b...

City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

The City of London financial centre, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the Citys political leader said on Tuesday. Cat...

Details of over 10 crore Mobikwik users on sale on dark web: Report

Personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were up for sale on the dark web, according to an independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.Sharing details of the data breach in a series of tweets, the researcher said that users pers...

Girls should be careful near Rahul Gandhi as he is unmarried: Joyce George

Former Kerala MP Joyce George has made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying that girls should be careful while going near the Congress leader as he is unmarried. Speaking at a campaign rally supporting CPIM leader and current pow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021