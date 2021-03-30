Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb as investors look past U.S. hedge fund default

Sentiment in Asia was mixed early, then turned positive, with most of the region's major markets trading higher. Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb as investors look past U.S. hedge fund default

Global stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors shook off worries about a hedge fund default that hit international banking stocks overnight and remained focused on the global COVID-19 vaccination programme.

European stocks opened higher with the regional STOXX 600 index up 0.5%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany's DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.5% each, and France's CAC 40 rose 1%. MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, traded flat.

S&P 500 stock futures were off 0.1%. Sentiment in Asia was mixed early, then turned positive, with most of the region's major markets trading higher.

Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed. Nomura shares were down a further 1.1% Tuesday after dropping as much as 16% on Monday, when it revealed it could take a $2 billion loss from the hedge fund fallout.

"From a market perspective with contagion looking limited ... despite the news flow of further forced liquidations and prime brokerage losses, this looks at this stage to be a positioning- driven sell-off in U.S. futures and various single stock names," said Eleanor Creagh, market strategist at Saxo Bank. Creagh added that further forced deleveraging was still a risk if prime brokers tighten margin requirements.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.6% higher. Mainland China's CSI300 index rose 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.2% to reach 28,668, driven up by a rebound in the city's tech stock index. That index has been under pressure from concern over the Chinese government's move to increase regulation of those companies.

Japan's Nikkei was flat, dragged down by Nomura's share price weakness. Australia sounded a weaker tone when the S&P/ASX200 closed down 0.9% at its lowest point for a week. Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific senior investment strategist Jack Siu said the prospect of Asian travel bubbles had sparked enthusiasm among some investors in the region.

"Tourism-dependent Asian economies will benefit," he said. Hong Kong's commerce secretary, Edward Yau, flagged Monday the government had restarted talks with Singapore to re-establish a potential travel bubble between the cities.

Investor sentiment was still closely tied to the pace of the global vaccine rollout, said Citigroup equity derivative solutions director Elizabeth Tian. "Investors will also be watching the number of COVID cases as rises in Western Europe and the Philippines sees the return of renewed restrictions, while vaccination attempts threaten to stall amidst supply constraints and vaccine nationalism," Tian said.

"While restrictions are increased in Europe, the UK will be relaxing stay-at-home rules," she added. Wall Street on Monday pared early losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues from the downfall of Archegos could spread throughout the banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 lost 0.09% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit 1.7760%, their highest since January 2020.

In currencies, the dollar rose to its highest in a year against the yen, boosted by the spike in Treasury yields. The euro fell to $1.1751 against the dollar for the first time since Nov. 11. Oil prices fell as the Suez Canal opened up after days closed by a grounded supercarrier and focus turned to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table amid new coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA accounts for 43 South Africans affected by Mozambique attack

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique. Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO Minister, Na...

Miranda Lambert recalls 'special moment' she shared with Blake Shelton while writing 'Over You'

American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently looked back on a special moment she shared with singer and TV personality Blake Shelton during their four-year marriage. As per People magazine, the 37-year-old-country music star opened u...

Italy to impose mandatory 5-day quarantine on EU travel -sources

Italy will impose a mandatory 5-day quarantine for all those arriving or returning from trips to European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday. Travellers will also need to take a COVID-19 test before leaving the country...

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmars main city on Tuesday after activists launched a garbage strike to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021