Left Menu

Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks 'properly': DGCA to airports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:34 IST
Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks 'properly': DGCA to airports

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are found not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing as per the COVID-19 rules.

On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked airports and airlines to ensure that passengers wear mask and maintain social distance at all times during air travel, and take action against those violating the norms.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the regulator said, ''During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory.'' ''All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously,'' it said.

Accordingly, all airport operators can increase surveillance in this regard, the DGCA said.

''The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol,'' it stated.

The March 13 circular had asked the airport operators to hand over the passengers, who are not following the COVID-19 protocol even after repeated warnings, to the security agencies.

Moreover, it had asked the airlines to de-board the passengers who refused to adhere to COVID-19 norms even after repeated warnings and consider banning them from flying for at least three months.

Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines between March 15 and March 23, might be banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of the DGCA had said last week. PTI DSP SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA accounts for 43 South Africans affected by Mozambique attack

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique. Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO Minister, Na...

Miranda Lambert recalls 'special moment' she shared with Blake Shelton while writing 'Over You'

American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently looked back on a special moment she shared with singer and TV personality Blake Shelton during their four-year marriage. As per People magazine, the 37-year-old-country music star opened u...

Italy to impose mandatory 5-day quarantine on EU travel -sources

Italy will impose a mandatory 5-day quarantine for all those arriving or returning from trips to European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday. Travellers will also need to take a COVID-19 test before leaving the country...

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmars main city on Tuesday after activists launched a garbage strike to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021