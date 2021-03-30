Left Menu

Italy to impose mandatory 5-day quarantine on EU travel -sources

Italy will impose a mandatory 5-day quarantine for all those arriving or returning from trips to European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday. Travelers will also need to take a COVID-19 test before leaving the country and a further test after their quarantine period is finished. Similar measures are already in place for trips to countries outside the European Union.

