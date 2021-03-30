Kenya joins Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

Today, the Republic of Kenya has joined The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (CanadaAfrica.ca) as a full member of the 27-year-old organization, committed to accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment.

'On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome an African hub and a leader on the continent,' said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board, speaking live from the organization's offices in Ottawa.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments. Leading CEOs and Heads of State - alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers - are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.

'We are excited by this new partnership with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. We look forward to benefiting from the expertise and knowledge of over a quarter a century promoting trade and investment between Canada and Africa,' underscored Mr Stephen Lorete, the Charge d'Affaires at the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa.

'Kenya is a leading and one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa with much attractive trade and investment opportunities, across many sectors, and we invite the Chamber's membership and the general Canadian business community to take advantage.'

A packed program of action immediately accompanies the Republic of Kenya's accession to The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. Over the next two months, three (3) major events are scheduled to take place. These are:

The Second Session of the Binational Commission meeting between Kenya and Canada with strong trade and investment component taking place in Nairobi, Kenya between 13th-15th April 2021.

An upcoming mid-April announcement on a historic MoU with The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and Kenya's private sector, following a seminar held last year with Minister Mary Ng and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) in Nairobi

A Virtual Trade Mission from Canada to Kenya in the second half of May 2021

'Apart from my country of birth, there is no other nation on the continent in which I have spent more time than in the incredible country of Kenya,' says Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

'Today we are honoured to welcome a leading economy, comprised of some of the world's top business leaders. The opportunities are immense and work toward realizing Canadian trade and investment in Kenya is already well-underway.'

