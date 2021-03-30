Girl decapitated in accident on highway in MP's Khandwa

A 13-year-old girl was decapitated on Tuesday when she stuck her head out of the window of a moving bus and was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am at Roshiya Fate on Indore-Ichhapur Highway, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Seema Alawa said.

Advertisement

The girl was travelling to Indore with her mother and sister in a passenger bus when the accident took place at Roshiya Fate, about 35 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The girl had stuck her head out of a window for vomiting, when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit her, she said, adding that the child's head was severed from her body.

The errant truck has been seized and a search has been launched for the driver, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)