Left Menu

Kwik Delivery releases Magento Version 1.0 of delivery plugin

Both plugins were developed to allow large and small merchants to offer Kwik Delivery’s on-demand, just-in-time delivery service to all their customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:12 IST
Kwik Delivery releases Magento Version 1.0 of delivery plugin
“With only a few clicks, merchants and eCommerce businesses can provide quick, efficient, and affordable delivery services to their customers after purchases,” says Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

It's been 'smoking hot' at Kwik Delivery (Kwik.delivery) these past 5 days with amazing updates rolling out of the workshop. On March 29th, 2021 Kwik Delivery released Magento Version 1.0 of the Kwik Delivery plugin. Four days earlier, it had released version 2.0 of its WooCommerce plugin (version 2.0) for merchants and eCommerce businesses.

Both plugins were developed to allow large and small merchants to offer Kwik Delivery's on-demand, just-in-time delivery service to all their customers. This eases the stress/need of constantly arranging for delivery or worrying about on-time delivery once purchases are made. Kwik platform delivers within 2 hours of order placement in Lagos and within 1 hour in Abuja.

"With only a few clicks, merchants and eCommerce businesses can provide quick, efficient, and affordable delivery services to their customers after purchases," says Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. "That ease of business and the convenience it affords merchants are what Kwik Delivery brings to the commerce in Africa through this plugin."

This new version of the plugin (both for WooCommerce and for Magento) has the following new and exciting features:

Instant Notification - Merchants can now get instant notifications on their dashboards when an order is placed on their websites. This makes it faster to assign orders to a rider.

Cash on Delivery payment option: Merchants now have the option to let customers pay on delivery after purchase. Kwik Delivery would collect the cash on behalf of the merchant and remit within 24 hours.

The Magento version of the Kwik Delivery plugin is a new addition to the growing list of platforms with a FREE Kwik Delivery plugin. Other platforms include; WordPress/WooCommerce, Shopify and Prestashop.

Kwik Delivery plugin was first released on September 14th, 2020, becoming the first-ever African last-mile WooCommerce delivery plugin. The statement made by Olivier DECROCK, Chief Technology Officer at Kwik Delivery at the first release, "We will continue to innovate . . ." proves true today as the plugin continues to improve and expand across platforms. "We are moving at a rapid pace to provide the delivery value so important to Africa's eCommerce framework," says Olivier DECROCK on the recent developments. "More and more online merchants are springing up and more businesses are going virtual. It is our responsibility to create that ease of logistics necessary for the growth and sustenance of eCommerce in Africa. The plugins we've released over the months is just one step in that direction."

Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS. The mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has remained committed to fostering commerce across Africa through outstanding delivery technology. Updating the WooCommerce plugin is a show of such commitment and drive for innovation towards enhancing commerce in Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China found using surveillance firms to help write ethnic-tracking specs

Big firms helped set facial recognition specs, report says Standards describe the tracking of different ethnic groups Report comes amid global concern over treatment of Uighurs By Avi Asher-SchapiroMarch 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ch...

Japan, Indonesia sign agreement on transfer of defence equipment, technology

Japan and Indonesia signed an agreement on Tuesday on the transfer of defence equipment and technology during 22 talks between their ministers of defence and foreign affairs held in Tokyo.Japan, which ended a decades-old ban on overseas arm...

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kashmere Gate ISBT

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminus ISBT at Kashmere Gate in Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.36 pm.Nine fire tenders have be...

Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates Ānandam: The Center for Happiness in IIM Jammu

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated nandam The Center for Happiness virtually today. Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha Founder, Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar virtuall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021