More than 100 ships passed through Suez Canal after shipping restart- Egyptian TV

More than 100 ships have passed through the Suez Canal in both directions since a giant container ship that had been blocking the waterway was dislodged, Egyptian state TV reported on Tuesday.

Nearly 113 vessels had transited the canal by 0600 GMT on Tuesday morning, in line with the canal's previously announced plans, the report said.

Shipping convoys through the canal restarted on Monday evening after tugs pulled the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given container carrier free from the spot where it ran aground on March 23.

