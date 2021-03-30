Left Menu

New Holland Celebrates 20 Illustrious Years of the 3230 Tractor

The continuing success of the model illustrates the trust customers have in the New Holland brand. New Holland Agricultures reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or groundcare professionals. New Holland Agriculture is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:14 IST
New Holland Celebrates 20 Illustrious Years of the 3230 Tractor

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is celebrating the successful 20th anniversary of its popular 3230 tractor model. Since the 3230’s launch in 2001, New Holland has successfully expanded the model’s legacy with variants such as the 3230 Nx, 3230 Tx and 3230 Tx Super during its two decades in production. Commenting on the anniversary, Mr. Kumar Bimal, Director of Sales, New Holland Agriculture, said, “We are extremely grateful to our customers for supporting the 3230 over all these years. The continuing success of the model illustrates the trust customers have in the New Holland brand. It is a reflection of the company’s approach to continuous improvement that has kept the model aligned to the changing requirements of Indian farmers. New Holland Agriculture is committed to transform the lives of farmers through innovation and appropriate adoptions of new farm technologies.” New Holland’s 3230 was the first model to integrate notable new features such as Lift-O-Matic, Side Shift Constant Mesh AFD Gear Box, Real Oil Immersed Multidisc Brakes (OIB), Softek clutch, Economy PTO and others. Its powerful engine has established a reputation for reliability and longevity, creating strong resale values for the 3230 and adding to the model’s long-term customer appeal. Since production of the 3230 began, New Holland has sold more than 75,000 units. The company has committed to further model improvements for the 3230 to meet evolving customer needs and cementing its category-leading position. A pioneer in agricultural machinery, New Holland Agriculture has remained resilient for 125 years in staying true to its core values with zeal and passion. The company has an advanced tractor manufacturing plant at Greater Noida, built to the same specification as its other international facilities. This comprises a research and development centre, plus a training centre for dealers and customers. The brand has a strong base of more than 5 lakh happy customers in India, with a growing network of more than 1000 customer touchpoints. The New Holland customer care centre provides support in ten languages, including Hindi and English, to customers across India and can be reached toll-free on 1800 419 0124. New Holland Agriculture's reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or groundcare professionals. They can count on the widest offering of innovative products and services: a full line of equipment, from tractors to harvesting, material handling equipment, complemented by tailored financial services from a specialist in agriculture. A highly professional global dealer network and New Holland’s commitment to excellence guarantees the ultimate customer experience for every customer. For more information on New Holland, please visit www.newholland.com. New Holland Agriculture is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at www.cnhindustrial.com. Image: New Holland 3230 - Celebrating 20 Years PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rashford names Jofra Archer as his 'favourite cricketer'

Manchester Uniteds Marcus Rashford has said that England pacer Jofra Archer is his favourite cricketer. Rashford on Tuesday took part in a question-answer session with his fans on Twitter. Lets chat. Whos got a question the footballer wrote...

Suez Canal says 140 more ships to transit waterway

The Suez Canal expects to see 140 more ships pass through the waterway on Tuesday after traffic restarted overnight following the release of a grounded container ship, its chairman said.Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday e...

China found using surveillance firms to help write ethnic-tracking specs

Big firms helped set facial recognition specs, report says Standards describe the tracking of different ethnic groups Report comes amid global concern over treatment of Uighurs By Avi Asher-SchapiroMarch 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ch...

Japan, Indonesia sign agreement on transfer of defence equipment, technology

Japan and Indonesia signed an agreement on Tuesday on the transfer of defence equipment and technology during 22 talks between their ministers of defence and foreign affairs held in Tokyo.Japan, which ended a decades-old ban on overseas arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021