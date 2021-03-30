CREDAI names Harsh Vardhan Patodia as new National President

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:15 IST
Realtors' apex body CREDAI on Tuesday announced that Harsh Vardhan Patodia will be its new national president.

Patodia, the Managing Director of Kolkata-based Unimark group, will become President for two years with effect from April 1, 2021.

In his maiden address, Patodia announced a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for 2.5 crore construction workers at the sites of member developers across India, CREDAI said in a statement.

The vaccines will be provided in strict accordance with all the government-approved protocols.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), which has over 13,000 members, announced Harsh Vardhan Patodia as the new National President for the term 2021-23.

The tenure of outgoing President Satish Magar ends on March 31, 2021, the statement added.

Magar will become National Chairman of CREDAI now.

The new team for the FY 2021-23 also comprises Boman Irani, President Elect, CREDAI National, Pankaj Goel, Secretary, CREDAI National, Deepak Goradia, Treasurer, CREDAI National.

'CREDAI Start-up Angel Network and Incubation & Acceleration Centre' will be set up to support tech start-ups in the real estate space.

Patodia also announced setting-up of CREDAI's own research and analytics centre, which will facilitate the availability of real time and authentic data for future growth strategies.

''With the current challenges that the sector is facing, I, along with my able team, will focus on driving efforts to revive the real estate sector and provide a stimulus to boost the business environment. We will also further our commitment to skill development, green buildings, and labour welfare,'' Patodia said.

Magar said the industry faced challenging times, especially due to global pandemic and nation-wide lockdown.

''However, our efforts throughout were focused to revive the sector and bring desired attention of the government to do the same. We believe CREDAI will now reach newer heights under the able leadership of Patodia, given his experience and holistic outlook towards the sector,'' he added.

Established in 1999, CREDAI is the apex body for private real estate developers in India, representing over 13,000 developers through 21 states and 217 city chapters across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

