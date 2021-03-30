Left Menu

IVS Solutions sets record with 100 per cent overseas placement besides permanent residency status

Continuing its glorious streak by counselling more than 10,000 students every year since 2012, IVS Solutions, a one-stop online platform for education, career, visa and foreign investment, has become the most successful education counselling and immigration firms in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:26 IST
Sachin Sharma, Founder, IVS Solutions. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Continuing its glorious streak by counselling more than 10,000 students every year since 2012, IVS Solutions, a one-stop online platform for education, career, visa and foreign investment, has become the most successful education counselling and immigration firms in India. IVS Solutions has achieved commendable success in providing 100 per cent placement assistance to its students. Additionally, IVS Solutions has helped 90 per cent of its students become successful professionals and gain permanent residents status in the countries like Canada and Australia. The success achieved by the students counselled by IVS Solutions speaks volumes about the hard work of the firm.

Sachin Sharma, Founder, IVS Solutions said, "We take pride in providing our students a direction for growth in their career. We have students who came to us for counselling as a student and today they are successful professionals and permanent residents of the most desired foreign countries across the world. Our students are our top priority and we search for a university according to the best fit for every individual student depending on the criteria and reasons of studying abroad." Ruchika Sharma, Managing Partner, IVS Solutions added, "We understand that a lot of students are looking for permanent residency of other countries and hence at IVS Solutions we provide education and immigration services to our students under one roof. All our services are completely online and our counsellors are available to our students at all times around the world."

IVS Solutions specializes in getting student admission into the top 100 universities in the world and has an impressive record of securing seats for their students in universities like The University of Toronto, Schulich School of Business, Sauder Business School, Leeds University, NYU etc. IVS Solutions provides counselling for 30+ countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, UAE and India. As soon as a student attends a counselling session with IVS Solutions, its counsellors understand their criteria and reasons for studying abroad. They make a plan as per the student criteria, which includes finance, location, education and much more. According to Namrata Sharma, Senior Counselor, IVS Solutions, "Today, many students without any proper guidance choose a course that does not lead to a successful career. IVS Solutions strongly believes that through education a student should be able to find a better paying job and hence it focuses on matching the aspirations of a student with the right academic course."

Post-pandemic, a lot of courses are being delivered in a blended format, which is a combination of online and on-campus studies. This may have an impact on the postgraduate work permit that students seek after completing their education. The immigration rules change frequently and not all courses qualify for a postgraduate work permit. It is very important to ensure that the course the student wants to pursue, qualifies for the work permit. The duration of post-graduate work permit differs from country to country. As a parent, the need to have a firm like IVS Solutions by your side is more important than ever, especially when planning your child's education and career in the current critical times.

IVS Solutions is a complete online solutions provider for education, career, visa & foreign investment. We provide education and immigration assistance to over 30 countries across the globe. Using technology as a tool, IVS endeavours to provide a transparent, user-friendly and more accessible service to its clients. We provide necessary services within the realms of relocation and visits to various countries. Our list of clients includes well-known personalities from India who have also provided their video testimony on our Facebook page. As a part of our goal to provide efficient services and better guidance to students of India, who wish to study abroad in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia etc, we are conducting seminars in various schools.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

