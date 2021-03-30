Suez Canal says 140 more ships to transit waterway on Tuesday

Suez Canal says 140 more ships to transit waterway on TuesdayReuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:45 IST
The Suez Canal expects to see 140 ships pass through the waterway on Tuesday after 113 transited overnight following the release of a grounded container ship, its chairman said.
Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time and a further 45 by midnight, reasserting that he hoped a backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days.
