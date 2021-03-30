Left Menu

30-03-2021
Harsh Mahajan takes over as NATHEALTH President

Apex healthcare industry body NATHEALTH on Tuesday said Mahajan Imaging Founder and Chief Radiologist Harsh Mahajan has taken over as its new president for 2021-22.

He succeeds Apollo Hospitals Executive Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy, NATHEALTH said in a statement.

''The pandemic has pushed us towards realising the immense importance of establishing a robust healthcare ecosystem in India. It has also created enormous opportunities for the sector to foster collective efforts to find solutions to the challenges that are there in front of us,'' Mahajan said.

The newly elected leadership team includes GE Healthcare India & South Asia President & CEO and Wipro GE Healthcare MD Shravan Subramanyam as senior vice president and Fortis Healthcare MD & CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as vice president, NATHEALTH said.

Metropolis Healthcare MD Ameera Shah has been elected as secretary, while Quadria Capital Partner Sunil Thakur has been elected as treasurer, it added.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, secretary general, will continue to head the secretariat, the statement said.

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

