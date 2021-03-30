National Engineering Industries to cover vaccination cost for all its employees

Left Menu

JAIPUR, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- National Engineering Industries Ltd NEI, part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group has recently announced that the company has pledged to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its 2800 employees and their immediate family members.In the current phase of vaccination drive, people above 45 years of age are being vaccinated.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:53 IST
JAIPUR, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group has recently announced that the company has pledged to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its 2800 employees and their immediate family members.

In the current phase of vaccination drive, people above 45 years of age are being vaccinated. NEI encourages its employees to undertake the vaccine shots as soon as they are available as per their eligibility.

Speaking on this development, Rohit Saboo, President and CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd, said, ''At NEI, health and safety of our employees is our topmost priority. Our employees have been our strength and we would want to thank them for their unwavering support during tough times like the recent pandemic. Therefore, it is our duty to protect them and their families by taking necessary steps towards their wellness.'' Sandeep Gautam, CHRO, National Engineering Industries Ltd, said, ''All our employees and their family members are part of the larger NEI family. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have stood by our employees and their families through our well-being initiatives and programs. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, our support will continue through this vaccination phase since nothing is more important than health and well-being of our people.'' NEI has five manufacturing plants and several sales offices across India. During the pandemic, NEI's leadership stood strong with all its employees. Several initiatives were launched including facilities to work-from-home, tests for covid, time-off for supporting family members, etc. NEI has also been recently recognised as GPTW 'India's best companies to work for -2020 - Top 100'.

About National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year offered in more than 2300 sizes to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Australia etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

