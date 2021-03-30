Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-India extends shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccine -document, source

The World Health Organization website also gives the shelf-life of Covishield and the South Korean-made AstraZeneca shot as six months. Reuters has reviewed Somani's approval, which has been communicated to some African countries, but could not determine if his recommendation applied to unused vials.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:08 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India extends shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccine -document, source

India's drug regulator has allowed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, as opposed to the prescribed six months, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and a source.

The approval, given to a licensed version of the drug made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and exported to dozens of countries, could help health authorities minimise vaccine wastage and better plan their inoculation programmes. Some African countries have only until the middle of next month to use up more than a million doses of the vaccine - branded Covishield by SII - if the shelf life is not extended.

"You are permitted to apply the shelf-life of 9 month to unlabelled vials available on hand," India's drugs controller-general, V.G. Somani, wrote late last month in reply to a request from the SII. AstraZeneca said in a statement last week that its product could be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months. The World Health Organization website also gives the shelf-life of Covishield and the South Korean-made AstraZeneca shot as six months.

Reuters has reviewed Somani's approval, which has been communicated to some African countries, but could not determine if his recommendation applied to unused vials. Each vial typically contains 5 millilitre of vaccine, or 10 doses. The source, with direct knowledge of the matter but not authorised to discuss it publicly, said the approval was given based on data submitted by the SII. The source did not specify what kind of data was shared by the company, the world's biggest vaccine maker.

Somani, the SII and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India has so far administered 55 million Covishield doses at home and exported nearly 64 million. India is also using another vaccine developed domestically by Bharat Biotech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some Myanmar wounded cross into Thailand, others sent back

About a dozen people fleeing military air strikes in Myanmar were allowed to cross into a Thai border village on Tuesday to receive medical treatment, as Thailands prime minister said authorities had asked others who fled to return. Thailan...

Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of 'This Is The End': Seth Rogen

Actor-director Seth Rogen has clarified that British star Emma Watson did not leave the set of his 2013 movie This Is The End over a scene she did not like.Rogens statement came after he seemingly confirmed the rumour that Watson had storme...

Decision on online-physical hearings within a week: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it would take a decision within this week on whether to use a hybrid system online and physical of hearing matters in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.Earlier this month, the Nagpur an...

Pakistan to import Chinese Cansino COVID vaccine in bulk to package 3 million doses locally - minister

Pakistan will import Chinese Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines in bulk to package 3 million doses locally, said the minister in charge for COVID operations. We will be getting the bulk vaccine by mid-April from Cansino, from which 3 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021