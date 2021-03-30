Left Menu

Annapurna Finance raises USD 30 mn from Nuveen Global, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:27 IST
Annapurna Finance raises USD 30 mn from Nuveen Global, others

Microlender Annapurna Finance on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 30 million in a fresh funding round led by impact investor Nuveen Global Impact Strategy.

The funding will help it expand credit portfolio to women borrowers under the joint liability group and self help group model, an official statement.

The company's chief financial officer Satyajit Das declined to share the details of the stake which will be owned by Nuveen, restricting it to say that it will be a significant minority stake.

The funding is happening through the issue of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) which will be converted into equity within a year, he said, adding that Nuveen also gets a board seat.

The company has a loan book of Rs 4,700 crore spread across 18 lakh clients, and is present in 313 districts across 18 states, as per the statement.

Radhika Shroff, the managing director for private impact investing at Nuveen, said Annapurna has helped women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and successfully supported clients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Das said a big focus for the company is in east and central India, and it will be focusing on the newly-entered south Indian market after the fund raise.

Its existing investors include Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, Oman India Joint Investment Fund, Belgian Investment Organization, SIDBI Venture Capital, DCB Bank, Oiko Credit, Women's World banking and Bamboo Capital Partners, the statement said.

Nuveen manages over USD 5.8 billion in public and private markets impact investing strategies, and has already invested nearly USD 500 million in direct and indirect private equity capital across over 200 portfolio companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday a third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expected...

Soccer-Germany's Loew brushes off melancholy talk, says only focus is World Cup qualifier

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was in no mood for melancholy and was fully focused on his teams World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday, ahead of this summers Euros - set to be his last tournament after 15 years in c...

UK's Raab says China's changes in Hong Kong breach Joint Declaration

Britain said on Tuesday that China had breached the 1984 Joint Declaration by enacting changes to Hong Kongs electoral system which undermined the freedoms of people in the former British colony.Today China enacted changes to Hong Kongs ele...

Pakistan football stares at long ban from FIFA

Pakistan football is staring at a long-term ban from the FIFA after a forced take over of the national federation headquarters in Lahore by a group which won the last elections but annulled by the world governing body of the sport.The world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021