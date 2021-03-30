Left Menu

Auto industry urges Biden to back 'comprehensive' EV plan

Major automakers, parts companies and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union urged U.S. President Joe Biden to support a "comprehensive plan" on electric vehicles and called for hefty government tax credits and numerous other financial incentives. The requests, made in a six-page letter dated March 29, come as Biden is set to unveil on Wednesday a $3 trillion or more infrastructure proposal that could include significant support for manufacturing and charging electric vehicles (EVs).

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:32 IST
Auto industry urges Biden to back 'comprehensive' EV plan

Major automakers, parts companies and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union urged U.S. President Joe Biden to support a "comprehensive plan" on electric vehicles and called for hefty government tax credits and numerous other financial incentives.

The requests, made in a six-page letter dated March 29, come as Biden is set to unveil on Wednesday a $3 trillion or more infrastructure proposal that could include significant support for manufacturing and charging electric vehicles (EVs). The letter from the UAW and two major auto industry trade groups noted there are currently only 1.5 million EVs out of 278 million registered passenger U.S. vehicles.

"We need a comprehensive plan that takes the present market realities into consideration," said the letter, which was seen by Reuters. "Neither the current trajectory of consumer adoption of EVs, nor existing levels of federal support for supply- and demand-side policies, is sufficient to meet our goal of a net-zero carbon transportation future." The White House did not immediately comment on the letter.

John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automobile Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota , Volkswagen and others, noted EVs account for just 2% of U.S. sales today. "To fully transition is going to require an enormous effort across the economy in every sector," said Bozzella who signed the letter along with Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association CEO Bill Long.

Some lawmakers and others are worried about the impact of the shift to EVs on auto jobs. United Auto Workers Union President Rory Gamble, who also signed the letter, said in a separate statement to Reuters "workers will disproportionately suffer if we do not get it right. The reality is that we have a long way to go in terms of battery technology, refueling infrastructure and, importantly market demand in order to successfully make this transition."

INCENTIVES The letter urged Biden to back significant government tax incentives and subsidies for manufacturing and buying EVs and boosting federal government fleet EV purchases.

It called for government grants to automakers and suppliers "to reequip, expand, and establish facilities" for EVs and components and to "accelerate the domestic manufacture of batteries, power electronics (and) electric motors." The letter encouraged developing "U.S.- based supplies of critical minerals (extraction, processing, recycling), battery and fuel cell manufacturing" and new government efforts to boost hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

As a candidate, Biden pledged to invest $2 trillion in infrastructure spending, including fixing highways, bridges and airports; encouraging fuel-efficient vehicle manufacturing and installing 500,000 EV charging stations. The letter noted there are currently 100,000 public charging outlets nationwide.

Some Democrats in Congress want Biden to follow California and set a target date to end gas-powered passenger car sales. California plans to end those sales in 2035. Last week, a group of 71 U.S. House Democrats urged Biden to set tough emissions rules to ensure that 60% of new passenger cars and trucks sold are zero-emission by 2030, while 10 U.S. senators urged Biden "to set a date by which new sales of fossil fuel vehicles will end entirely."

Biden is currently reviewing the Trump administration's 2020 decision to roll back Obama-administration vehicle emissions standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday a third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expected...

Soccer-Germany's Loew brushes off melancholy talk, says only focus is World Cup qualifier

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was in no mood for melancholy and was fully focused on his teams World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday, ahead of this summers Euros - set to be his last tournament after 15 years in c...

UK's Raab says China's changes in Hong Kong breach Joint Declaration

Britain said on Tuesday that China had breached the 1984 Joint Declaration by enacting changes to Hong Kongs electoral system which undermined the freedoms of people in the former British colony.Today China enacted changes to Hong Kongs ele...

Pakistan football stares at long ban from FIFA

Pakistan football is staring at a long-term ban from the FIFA after a forced take over of the national federation headquarters in Lahore by a group which won the last elections but annulled by the world governing body of the sport.The world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021