Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers plans to expand retail footprint by 13 pc during Apr-Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:45 IST
Kalyan Jewellers plans to expand retail footprint by 13 pc during Apr-Jun

Following its initial public offering (IPO), Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday announced plans to expand its retail footprint by 13 per cent in the first quarter of 2021-22 and add 14 new showrooms on April 24.

With the addition of these new outlets, the company will be present in 151 locations.

Kalyan Jewellers, in a statement, said the company recently raised Rs 1,175 crore through an IPO and most of its proceeds are earmarked towards enhancement of working capital.

The brand will enhance its working capital by Rs 500 crore in the first quarter, it said.

On retail expansion, the company said it plans to scale up existing operations in the tier-I cities, while will also focus on the tier-II and tier-III markets with mid-size showrooms.

In the tier-I cities, Kalyan Jewellers plans to launch a total of five new outlets including a flagship showroom, it said.

One more flagship showroom will be opened in Chennai and will also strengthen the brand's presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, with a showroom each in Dwaraka, Matunga, Lower Parel Phoenix Palladium and Dilsukhnagar.

Kalyan Jewellers said it will add nine showrooms across key locations like Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Nashik (Maharashtra), Jamnagar (Gujarat), Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nagercoil, Madurai and Trichy (Tamil Nadu) and Khammam as well as Karimnagar (Telangana).

Speaking about the company's expansion plans, Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said, ''Kalyan Jewellers has a sizable presence across 21 states, and we are positive that we will be able to capitalise on the foundations that we have laid, and leverage our already established processes, purchase ecosystem and market understanding to aid growth momentum.'' The company has also put in place strict hygiene measures across all showrooms, to ensure the safety of our customers, he added.

Currently, Kalyan Jewellers has 107 showrooms in India and 30 in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday a third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expected...

Soccer-Germany's Loew brushes off melancholy talk, says only focus is World Cup qualifier

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was in no mood for melancholy and was fully focused on his teams World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday, ahead of this summers Euros - set to be his last tournament after 15 years in c...

UK's Raab says China's changes in Hong Kong breach Joint Declaration

Britain said on Tuesday that China had breached the 1984 Joint Declaration by enacting changes to Hong Kongs electoral system which undermined the freedoms of people in the former British colony.Today China enacted changes to Hong Kongs ele...

Pakistan football stares at long ban from FIFA

Pakistan football is staring at a long-term ban from the FIFA after a forced take over of the national federation headquarters in Lahore by a group which won the last elections but annulled by the world governing body of the sport.The world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021