Anshuman Singhania new chairman of tyre makers body ATMA

Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) on Tuesday said JK Tyre & Industries Managing Director Anshuman Singhania has been elected as its chairman.

The national industry body for the automotive tyre sector in India also said Michelin India Executive Director Mohan Kumar has been elected as its Vice-Chairman.

Singhania has played a key role in implementing the latest technologies in the manufacturing process at JK Tyre. He held several positions in planning, production, product development, quality control, stores and purchase, finance as well as sales and marketing, ATMA said in a statement.

Kumar, on the other hand, joined the Michelin Group in 2005 and has assumed various leadership roles both in Michelin India and the Michelin USA. Since Dec 2017, he has been Head of Business of Michelin for India and the SAARC countries.

ATMA represents the Rs 60,000-crore automotive tyre industry in India. It has 11 large tyre companies comprising a mix of Indian and international tyre majors, representing over 95 per cent of the production of tyres in India as members.

These include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.

