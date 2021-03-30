Switch Delhi EV awareness campaign enters final week; focus on sensitising youth

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:00 IST
The final week of the Switch Delhi EV (electric vehicle) awareness campaign will focus on sensitizing the youth of Delhi on the benefits of e-vehicles and the city government's EV policy, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Calling Delhi's EV policy the ''most progressive policy around the globe'', Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the campaign, which has entered its eighth and final week, was aimed at sensitizing, informing, and encouraging Delhi's youth to adopt electric vehicles.

''The youth of Delhi can play a huge role in making the EV movement in Delhi a mass movement.

''They can drive change and be the torchbearers of this movement. The Delhi government will engage with the youth via the Switch Delhi campaign to motivate them to adopt EVs and contribute to a cleaner and greener Delhi,'' the minister said.

Appealing to the youth of the city to pledge that the first vehicle they purchase would be an electric one, he said they must ''come forward and own the ongoing EV movement in Delhi''.

Gahlot also noted the range of financial and non-financial incentives offered under Delhi's EV policy.

''By switching to electric two-wheelers, which have very low operating costs, an individual can make an annual saving of approximately Rs 22,000 as compared to using a petrol scooter and Rs 20,000 as compared to a petrol bike,'' the minister said.

''An average electric two-wheeler provides a lifetime savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two-wheeler which is equivalent to planting 11 trees,'' he added.

Switch Delhi is a mass awareness campaign by the city government to sensitize every Delhiite about the benefits of switching to EVs.

