'My conscience is clear,' says Cyrus Mistry after SC judgment

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry said on Tuesday he was disappointed by the outcome of recent Supreme Court judgment but his conscience is clear. "As a minority shareholder of Tata Sons, I am personally disappointed by the outcome of judgement with respect to our case," he said in a statement.

"Although I will no longer be able to influence the direction of governance of Tata group directly, I hope that the issues I have raised will cause deeper reflection and influence individuals concerned to catalyse change. I sleep with a clear conscience." Mistry thanked the legal team for remaining steadfast and committed beyond the call of duty throughout the journey.

"This is another step in the evolution of life for me and my family. We celebrate the good times and take the knocks on our chins," he said in the letter. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of Tata Sons board in October 2016 to remove Mistry -- its then chairman -- from office and later the company's board.

"Life is not always fair but we are still the lucky ones," said Mistry. "I am lucky to have the unwavering support of my family, friends, colleagues -- past and present." (ANI)

