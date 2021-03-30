Left Menu

BioNTech increases vaccine production estimates

Mainz-based BioNTech said Tuesday that it had delivered 200 million doses of the vaccine globally as of March 23 and signed orders for 1.4 billion doses for delivery in 2021.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:06 IST
BioNTech increases vaccine production estimates

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says that after ramping up its manufacturing and supply systems, it expects to manufacture this year up to 2.5 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with US partner Pfizer.

The two companies had previously spoken of being able to make 2 billion doses in 2021. Mainz-based BioNTech said Tuesday that it had delivered 200 million doses of the vaccine globally as of March 23 and signed orders for 1.4 billion doses for delivery in 2021. Discussions on further orders were ongoing, it said.

The company attributed the increased capacity to optimized production processes and the start of production at a new plant in Marburg, Germany; the expansion of its manufacturing and and supply network; and regulatory approval for six doses to be drawn from each vial, rather than five.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka hits out at "frauds and scams" left govt in Kerala

On the campaign trail in Kerala, Congress leader PriyankaGandhi on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack on the CPIM-led LDF goverment, saying it was a dispensation of frauds and scams, which was following a corporate manifesto.Gandhi said the ...

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday a third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expected...

Soccer-Germany's Loew brushes off melancholy talk, says only focus is World Cup qualifier

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was in no mood for melancholy and was fully focused on his teams World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday, ahead of this summers Euros - set to be his last tournament after 15 years in c...

UK's Raab says China's changes in Hong Kong breach Joint Declaration

Britain said on Tuesday that China had breached the 1984 Joint Declaration by enacting changes to Hong Kongs electoral system which undermined the freedoms of people in the former British colony.Today China enacted changes to Hong Kongs ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021