Left Menu

HMSI launches premium bike CB650R in India

The 2021 model of CBR650R has received a range of improvements while marking its India debut, the neo sports caf-inspired 2021 CB650R is for young riders seeking a combination of exhilarating four-cylinder engines performance and light, versatile, refined chassis handling, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:13 IST
HMSI launches premium bike CB650R in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Expanding its premium motorcycle range in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched its CB650R model in the domestic market while rolling out an updated edition of its 649-cc motorcycle CBR650R. The two new models (CBR650R and CB650R), brought in as completely knocked down (CKDs) units, are priced at Rs 8.88 lakh and 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram), respectively, the company said. The 2021 model of CBR650R has received a range of improvements while marking its India debut, the neo sports café inspired 2021 CB650R is for young riders seeking a combination of exhilarating four-cylinder engines performance and light, versatile, refined chassis handling, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) said.

"Honda is committed to providing the best from the worlds of racing, adventure, and roadsters to Indian riders. We are proud to add two highly awaited models – 2021 CBR650R and CB650R in our premium motorcycle product portfolio," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. "Ever since its launch, CBR650R has been the heartthrob of young motorcycle enthusiasts. Further strengthening our product portfolio of premium motorcycles, we are introducing for the first time in India, CB650R to take the excitement in the middleweight naked sports category a notch higher," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at HMSI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's energy drive criticised over expense, risks

Germanys energy transition has proved too costly and underestimated the risks to supply, a federal audit office report seen by Reuters has found. Reforms are needed to state taxes and fees to fix a system that has left Germany with Europes ...

Woman found unconscious on roadside with still born baby

A woman was found unconscious on a roadside here with a still born baby near her, police said on Tuesday.Police reached the spot after they were informed about it by emergency ambulance service personnel and she was immediately shifted to a...

Priyanka hits out at "frauds and scams" left govt in Kerala

On the campaign trail in Kerala, Congress leader PriyankaGandhi on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack on the CPIM-led LDF goverment, saying it was a dispensation of frauds and scams, which was following a corporate manifesto.Gandhi said the ...

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday a third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021