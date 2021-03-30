HMSI launches premium bike CB650R in India

Expanding its premium motorcycle range in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched its CB650R model in the domestic market while rolling out an updated edition of its 649-cc motorcycle CBR650R. The two new models (CBR650R and CB650R), brought in as completely knocked down (CKDs) units, are priced at Rs 8.88 lakh and 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram), respectively, the company said. The 2021 model of CBR650R has received a range of improvements while marking its India debut, the neo sports café inspired 2021 CB650R is for young riders seeking a combination of exhilarating four-cylinder engines performance and light, versatile, refined chassis handling, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) said.

"Honda is committed to providing the best from the worlds of racing, adventure, and roadsters to Indian riders. We are proud to add two highly awaited models – 2021 CBR650R and CB650R in our premium motorcycle product portfolio," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. "Ever since its launch, CBR650R has been the heartthrob of young motorcycle enthusiasts. Further strengthening our product portfolio of premium motorcycles, we are introducing for the first time in India, CB650R to take the excitement in the middleweight naked sports category a notch higher," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at HMSI.

