Left Menu

Indian-origin property developer banned in UK for misuse of investor funds

An Indian-origin property developer has been banned as a company director for 13 years in the UK after his company was found to have misused investor funds raised towards building student accommodation in the south-west England city of Bristol.Sanjiv Varma, a director of Grosvenor Property Developments, collected more than 7.7 million pounds from investors between February 2017 and January 2018 along with fellow director, Jonathan England, who has been disqualified for 12 years.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:18 IST
Indian-origin property developer banned in UK for misuse of investor funds

An Indian-origin property developer has been banned as a company director for 13 years in the UK after his company was found to have misused investor funds raised towards building student accommodation in the south-west England city of Bristol.

Sanjiv Varma, a director of Grosvenor Property Developments, collected more than 7.7 million pounds from investors between February 2017 and January 2018 along with fellow director, Jonathan England, who has been disqualified for 12 years. The student accommodation was never completed by the company and investors applied for the liquidation of the company in November 2018. Enquiries by the Insolvency Service found that Varma, 57, used at least 1.3 million pounds to fund travel, gifts and designer clothing.

“Sanjiv Varma and Jonathan England fabricated an extensive renovation project to create student accommodation in Bristol, taking large deposits from investors with the promise of a high quality asset,” said Karen Maxwell, Deputy Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service.

“Instead, Sanjiv Varma took millions from the company and Jonathan England did nothing to stop his co-director from spending their funds on international flights and designer clothing. Both have now been disqualified as company directors for a significant time period,” she said.

Grosvenor Property Developers was wound-up in court on November 14, 2018, and the Official Receiver was appointed as liquidator, which triggered investigations into the conduct of the directors of the property firm. Enquiries established that funds were diverted into accounts belonging to or companies connected to Sanjiv Varma and that 3.1 million pounds was paid to another company in Dubai also owned by the director.

Investigators also found that planning permission for the student housing was never applied for and titles to the property were never acquired by Grosvenor Property Developers.

In their undertakings to the government, the two directors did not dispute that they caused and/or allowed Grosvenor Property Developers Ltd to misappropriate investor deposits of more than 6.5 million pounds. Both their bans are effective from 22 February 2021 and the pair are banned from directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company, the Insolvency Service said.

Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's energy drive criticised over expense, risks

Germanys energy transition has proved too costly and underestimated the risks to supply, a federal audit office report seen by Reuters has found. Reforms are needed to state taxes and fees to fix a system that has left Germany with Europes ...

Woman found unconscious on roadside with still born baby

A woman was found unconscious on a roadside here with a still born baby near her, police said on Tuesday.Police reached the spot after they were informed about it by emergency ambulance service personnel and she was immediately shifted to a...

Priyanka hits out at "frauds and scams" left govt in Kerala

On the campaign trail in Kerala, Congress leader PriyankaGandhi on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack on the CPIM-led LDF goverment, saying it was a dispensation of frauds and scams, which was following a corporate manifesto.Gandhi said the ...

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday a third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021