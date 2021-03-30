Left Menu

Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks 'properly': DGCA to airports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:38 IST
Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks 'properly': DGCA to airports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to increase surveillance to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed and consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are found not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing.

On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked airports and airlines to ensure that passengers wear masks and maintain social distance at all times during air travel, and take action against those violating the norms.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the regulator said, ''During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory.'' ''All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously,'' it said.

Accordingly, all airport operators can increase surveillance in this regard, the DGCA said.

''The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines by the law, shall also be explored with local police authorities to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol,'' it stated.

The March 13 circular had asked the airport operators to hand over the passengers, who are not following the COVID-19 protocol even after repeated warnings, to the security agencies.

Moreover, it had asked the airlines to de-board the passengers who refused to adhere to COVID-19 norms even after repeated warnings, and consider treating them as ''unruly''.

An ''unruly'' passenger can be banned from flying by airline for any period between three and 24 months, as per DGCA norms.

Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines between March 15 and March 23, might be banned for three months by carriers, senior officials of the DGCA had said last week. These 15 passengers included nine of IndiGo, four of Alliance Air, and two of AirAsia India.

While most of these passengers refused to wear masks on board the flights, others refused to put on PPE gowns that are compulsory for those sitting in the middle seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Fire breaks out on sixth floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, none injured

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the office of the Delhi governments family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminal ISBT at Kashmere Gate, officials said.According to fire officials, the informa...

Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security

Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraines borders in a threat to the countrys security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an aggressive policy towards Kyiv. In remarks to parlia...

Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve, experts warned. The blo...

Germany's energy drive criticised over expense, risks

Germanys energy transition has proved too costly and underestimated the risks to supply, a federal audit office report seen by Reuters has found. Reforms are needed to state taxes and fees to fix a system that has left Germany with Europes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021