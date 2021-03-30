Left Menu

Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

The Ever Given's grounding across a southern section of the canal forced a halt to all traffic, leading to a build-up of 422 ships at either end of the canal and along its course. Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, reasserting that he hoped a backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:52 IST
Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve, experts warned. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers.

Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening after tugs pulled the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given container carrier free from the spot where it became wedged amid high winds on March 23. The Ever Given's grounding across a southern section of the canal forced a halt to all traffic, leading to a build-up of 422 ships at either end of the canal and along its course.

Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, reasserting that he hoped a backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days. However, knock-on effects to global shipping and at ports could take much longer to resolve.

Though the build-up around the Suez Canal might be cleared in four to five days, it could take several months to deal with backlogs at ports, Jan Hoffmann, a UNCTAD expert on logistics, told a briefing. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the Ever Given's grounding had drawn attention to the importance of the waterway for global trade.

"We didn't hope for something like this, but fate was doing its work. It showed and reaffirmed the reality and importance" of the canal, Sisi said as he greeted staff on a visit to the Suez Canal Authority in Ismailia. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," he later told reporters from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

Shipping group Maersk has said the knock-on disruptions to international shipping could take weeks or months to unravel. Rabie has said the SCA will look at giving discounts to shippers affected by the stoppage.

"We need to study it in the right way because the number of ships is large, including ships that waited for one day, ships that waited for two days, and ships that waited for three days or four days -- not all of them will take the same percentages," he told a press conference late on Monday. The Japanese owner of the Ever Given said it had not received any claims or lawsuits over the blockage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian refugee drops German parliament bid over racist threats

Tareq Alaows, a refugee who fled military conscription in Syria, is withdrawing his bid to win a seat in Germanys parliament due to security concerns after his candidacy prompted a wave of racist insults, his Greens party said on Tuesday.Al...

Mamata s ouster will bring much-desired change in Bengal: Shah in Nandigram

In a show of might ahead of the second phase of Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Nandigram and called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the ...

2026 Olympics plan for Cortina bobsled track, outdoor oval

Organizers for the 2026 Olympics are sticking with their plans to spend 50 million euros 60 million to rebuild an abandoned bobsled track in Cortina dAmpezzo and hold speedskating at an outdoor oval in Baselga di Pin.Italian Olympic Committ...

Tunisian police fire tear gas on protesters in southern city

Tunisian police fired tear gas on protesters on Tuesday after hundreds tried to storm a government headquarters in the southern city of Tataouine to protest against the governments failure to provide jobs, witnesses said. Protesters are cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021