TDI Group's Benito Business Development Ltd wins two awards at HT Hall of Fame

HT City Foodies Chandigarh bestowed the 'Hall of Fame' award to Benito Business Development Ltd., the hospitality wing of TDI Group, in a ceremony organized at JW Marriott, Chandigarh. Garam Dharam, the popular Punjabi restaurant brand, has won the title of 'Popular Family Restaurant in Mohali', and 'Warehouse Cafe' bagged the title of 'Trending Bar & Kitchen of TriCity'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:17 IST
Garam Dharam wins title Popular Family Restaurant in Mohali. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): HT City Foodies Chandigarh bestowed the 'Hall of Fame' award to Benito Business Development Ltd., the hospitality wing of TDI Group, in a ceremony organized at JW Marriott, Chandigarh. Garam Dharam, the popular Punjabi restaurant brand, has won the title of 'Popular Family Restaurant in Mohali', and 'Warehouse Cafe' bagged the title of 'Trending Bar & Kitchen of TriCity'. Benito Business Development Ltd., Hospitality Wing of TDI Group, Won Two Awards at HT Hall of Fame

Both the cafe and restaurant are known for hosting multiple engaging events for their guests. The scrumptious delights on their menu have become the must-have dishes for the people of Tricity. The awards aim to recognize popular cafes and restaurants in the Tricity based on their delectable menus. Garam Dharam is also known for its themed decor and perfect ambience. Warehouse Cafe offers a wide range of cuisines like North Indian, Continental, Chinese and Italian.

Upon receiving this honour, Akshay Taneja, Promoter, Benito Business Development Ltd., TDI Group said, "It gives us immense contentment and joy to receive this honour; it feels like a dream. Every one of us has been working hard to live up to the expectations of our patrons; this award means that our efforts have been successful. I would also like to say that it is just a beginning, and we will keep on working hard to deliver the best food to our guests. We believe in going beyond guest delight to overwhelm them with our service and delicacies. We are grateful to our teams at the restaurant and cafe. This would not have been possible without the sheer love we regularly receive from families and youth in Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Zirakpur." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

