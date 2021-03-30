Benito Business Development Ltd., Hospitality Wing of TDI Group, Won Two Awards at HT Hall of Fame

Garam Dharam and Warehouse Cafe bag popular family restaurant & Trending Bar & Kitchen in Tricity awards Chandigarh, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) HT City Foodies Chandigarh bestowed the 'Hall of Fame' award to Benito Business Development Ltd., the hospitality wing of TDI Group, in a ceremony organized at JW Marriott, Chandigarh. GaramDharam, the popular Punjabi restaurant brand, has won the title of ‘Popular Family Restaurant in Mohali’, and 'Warehouse Cafe' bagged the title of ‘Trending Bar & Kitchen of TriCity’. Both the cafe and restaurant are known for hosting multiple engaging events for their guests. The scrumptious delights on their menu have become the must-have dishes for the people of Tricity. The awards aim to recognize popular cafes and restaurants in the Tricity based on their delectable menus. GaramDharam is also known for its themed décor and perfect ambience. Warehouse Cafe offers a wide range of cuisines like North Indian, Continental, Chinese and Italian. Upon receiving this honour, Mr.Akshay Taneja, Promoter, Benito Business Development Ltd., TDI Group said, “It gives us immense contentment and joy to receive this honour; it feels like a dream. Every one of us has been working hard to live up to the expectations of our patrons; this award means that our efforts have been successful. I would also like to say that it is just a beginning, and we will keep on working hard to deliver the best food to our guests. We believe in going beyond guest delight to overwhelm them with our service and delicacies. We are grateful to our teams at the restaurant and café. This would not have been possible without the sheer love we regularly receive from families and youth in Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Zirakpur.” Image 1: GaramDharam wins title Popular Family Restaurant in Mohali Image 2: WareHouse Cafe wins title Trending Bar & Kitchen of TriCity PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)