SALUD Beverages That Just Launched G&T 2.0 Has Announced the Brand Campaign That Encourages Everyone to LIVE FREE

SALUD TO INCLUSIVITY, SALUD BY LIVING FREE Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SALUD beverages, the urban lifestyle brand has just launched its ambitious LIVE FREE campaign. This new campaign celebrates inclusivity and the true spirit of freedom. LIVE FREE is inspired by the free spirited individuals, the ones that don't hesitate to express themselves, which is essentially the power to live life as people want, regardless of who they are and where they belong from, this campaign also speaks about, while they are all different, they are all also essentially the same.

The campaign, at its crux, aims to tell everyone that no matter who they are, they deserve a voice, and that uncompromising freedom. And, yes, live free! Ajay Shetty, Founder-Director, SALUD Beverages shared his excitement for the launch of the campaign, and said, “We as a team at SALUD are passionate about certain causes and initiatives and this one is very close to our hearts. The LIVE FREE campaign takes us another step ahead to achieve what we believe in as a brand. Which is to create and build platforms that bring all people, cultures and communities under one roof to celebrate life the way we all deserve to.” SALUD Beverages prides itself on setting standards across platforms. SALUD merchandise and contemporary clothing collection also reflect its commitment to inclusivity and diversity. SALUD Sessions is on a path to bring a diverse range of music for all tastes and G&T 2.0 – India's very first ready-to-drink gin & tonic – cements things with the LIVE FREE campaign.

About SALUD SALUD ''The idea started just as a beverage brand but soon evolved into a lifestyle brand purely through the impact of our marketing strategy, and the brand's necessity in a market like India. SALUD intends to be a Global Lifestyle Brand with a universal appeal and variety in flavors. Being an aspirational brand with Life & Lifestyle as its ethos, we work with Music, Fashion, and other collateral for better experiences and brand recallment. SALUD is creating India’s first of its kind Ready To Drink Gin & Tonic beverage called G&T 2.0.'' With a vision, where people come together to celebrate life, with a touch of exclusivity, SALUD aims to change the way one unwinds with our spirit in a bottle. G&T 2.0 will be introduced in a variety of natural flavors, which will enhance SALUD’s image as an exciting alcobev brand with a universal appeal, thanks to both its diverse flavours and character. It is both modern in taste and style, with a vibe that caters to its target audience and is gender agnostic. Our key investors, Prasad Vanga from Anthill Ventures, Rana Dagubatti, actor and an active investor and UrbanI our speed scaling partner are our back bones in this pathway along with Ajay Shetty, who was previously a banker and entrepreneur who successfully sold his previous wine venture, to lead and build a whole new lifestyle brand. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: SALUD - Live Free Campaign with DJ Ma Faiza PWR PWR

