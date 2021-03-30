Left Menu

SALUD Beverages That Just Launched G&T 2.0 Has Announced the Brand Campaign That Encourages Everyone to LIVE FREE

SALUD Sessions is on a path to bring a diverse range of music for all tastes and GT 2.0 Indias very first ready-to-drink gin tonic cements things with the LIVE FREE campaign.About SALUD SALUD The idea started just as a beverage brand but soon evolved into a lifestyle brand purely through the impact of our marketing strategy, and the brands necessity in a market like India.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:24 IST
SALUD Beverages That Just Launched G&T 2.0 Has Announced the Brand Campaign That Encourages Everyone to LIVE FREE

SALUD TO INCLUSIVITY, SALUD BY LIVING FREE Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SALUD beverages, the urban lifestyle brand has just launched its ambitious LIVE FREE campaign. This new campaign celebrates inclusivity and the true spirit of freedom. LIVE FREE is inspired by the free spirited individuals, the ones that don't hesitate to express themselves, which is essentially the power to live life as people want, regardless of who they are and where they belong from, this campaign also speaks about, while they are all different, they are all also essentially the same.

The campaign, at its crux, aims to tell everyone that no matter who they are, they deserve a voice, and that uncompromising freedom. And, yes, live free! Ajay Shetty, Founder-Director, SALUD Beverages shared his excitement for the launch of the campaign, and said, “We as a team at SALUD are passionate about certain causes and initiatives and this one is very close to our hearts. The LIVE FREE campaign takes us another step ahead to achieve what we believe in as a brand. Which is to create and build platforms that bring all people, cultures and communities under one roof to celebrate life the way we all deserve to.” SALUD Beverages prides itself on setting standards across platforms. SALUD merchandise and contemporary clothing collection also reflect its commitment to inclusivity and diversity. SALUD Sessions is on a path to bring a diverse range of music for all tastes and G&T 2.0 – India's very first ready-to-drink gin & tonic – cements things with the LIVE FREE campaign.

About SALUD SALUD ''The idea started just as a beverage brand but soon evolved into a lifestyle brand purely through the impact of our marketing strategy, and the brand's necessity in a market like India. SALUD intends to be a Global Lifestyle Brand with a universal appeal and variety in flavors. Being an aspirational brand with Life & Lifestyle as its ethos, we work with Music, Fashion, and other collateral for better experiences and brand recallment. SALUD is creating India’s first of its kind Ready To Drink Gin & Tonic beverage called G&T 2.0.'' With a vision, where people come together to celebrate life, with a touch of exclusivity, SALUD aims to change the way one unwinds with our spirit in a bottle. G&T 2.0 will be introduced in a variety of natural flavors, which will enhance SALUD’s image as an exciting alcobev brand with a universal appeal, thanks to both its diverse flavours and character. It is both modern in taste and style, with a vibe that caters to its target audience and is gender agnostic. Our key investors, Prasad Vanga from Anthill Ventures, Rana Dagubatti, actor and an active investor and UrbanI our speed scaling partner are our back bones in this pathway along with Ajay Shetty, who was previously a banker and entrepreneur who successfully sold his previous wine venture, to lead and build a whole new lifestyle brand. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: SALUD - Live Free Campaign with DJ Ma Faiza PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry polls: No ticket to V Narayanasamy shows how much of disaster his govt has turned out to be, says PM Modi

The denial of ticket to Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy despite him being so loyal to his party shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tu...

Syrian refugee drops German parliament bid over racist threats

Tareq Alaows, a refugee who fled military conscription in Syria, is withdrawing his bid to win a seat in Germanys parliament due to security concerns after his candidacy prompted a wave of racist insults, his Greens party said on Tuesday.Al...

Mamata s ouster will bring much-desired change in Bengal: Shah in Nandigram

In a show of might ahead of the second phase of Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Nandigram and called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the ...

2026 Olympics plan for Cortina bobsled track, outdoor oval

Organizers for the 2026 Olympics are sticking with their plans to spend 50 million euros 60 million to rebuild an abandoned bobsled track in Cortina dAmpezzo and hold speedskating at an outdoor oval in Baselga di Pin.Italian Olympic Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021