Left Menu

Business briefs

Home Appliances Consumer Electronics maker Haier on Tuesday announced to strengthen its refrigerator line-up by adding 17 new variants of big bottom mounted refrigerators in 3- and 4-star ranges.The new additions to Haiers bottom mounted refrigerator series allow temperature to be controlled between a wide range of 9C to -24C to cater to the unique requirements of different food items for retaining their freshness and nutrition for longer duration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:26 IST
Business briefs

Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics maker Haier on Tuesday announced to strengthen its refrigerator line-up by adding 17 new variants of big bottom mounted refrigerators in 3- and 4-star ranges.

The new additions to Haier's bottom mounted refrigerator series allow temperature to be controlled between a wide range of (+)9⁰C to (-)24⁰C to cater to the unique requirements of different food items for retaining their freshness and nutrition for longer duration. The new range of refrigerators come fitted with a smart display that operates easily to set temperature and different modes.

Haier Appliances India President Eric Braganza said, ''In line with our motto of 'Inspired Living', our new line-up of big bottom mount refrigerators provides the customers with the option of choosing multiple modes of cooling as per their requirements, while reducing the bending to up to 90 per cent.'' he said. * * * Thomson expands into home appliances sector, launches air coolers * French Electronics brand Thomson, which operates through its brand licence Super Plastronics in India, on Tuesday announced to expand its product portfolio to the home appliance sector.

The company is launching its first series of air coolers, which will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart from April 1, 2021. Thomson plans to capture India's growing home appliance market, which is pegged to grow at USD 1,534 this year. The company has already launched its washing machines, last year, which is seeing a steady growth since then.

''The brand is targeting to capture 15 per cent of India's online home appliance category in the next 2 years,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry polls: No ticket to V Narayanasamy shows how much of disaster his govt has turned out to be, says PM Modi

The denial of ticket to Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy despite him being so loyal to his party shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tu...

Syrian refugee drops German parliament bid over racist threats

Tareq Alaows, a refugee who fled military conscription in Syria, is withdrawing his bid to win a seat in Germanys parliament due to security concerns after his candidacy prompted a wave of racist insults, his Greens party said on Tuesday.Al...

Mamata s ouster will bring much-desired change in Bengal: Shah in Nandigram

In a show of might ahead of the second phase of Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Nandigram and called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the ...

2026 Olympics plan for Cortina bobsled track, outdoor oval

Organizers for the 2026 Olympics are sticking with their plans to spend 50 million euros 60 million to rebuild an abandoned bobsled track in Cortina dAmpezzo and hold speedskating at an outdoor oval in Baselga di Pin.Italian Olympic Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021