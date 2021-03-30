Left Menu

UK minister says 'all options on table' to save jobs at Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The UK government has not yet ruled out the prospect of nationalization as it confirmed on Tuesday that all options remain on the table to save British jobs at the embattled Liberty Steel, the company led by British-Indian tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been in crisis talks with the company since the collapse of its biggest commercial lender, Greensill Capital, which put nearly 5,000 jobs at risk.

He said that while Liberty Steel is a "really important national asset", it was important to distinguish between the steel business and its parent company, the GFG Alliance or the Gupta Family Group Alliance.

"All options are on the table. We think the steel industry has a future in the UK. Only two weeks ago my department published an industrial decarbonization strategy. Electric arc furnace-produced steel of the kind that Liberty makes – we think that has a future in the UK," Kwarteng told the BBC.

"We are custodians of taxpayers' money, and there were concerns over the very opaque structure of the GFG Group and we feel that if we gave the money, there is no guarantee that money would stay in the UK and protect British jobs. It's a multinational enterprise," he said.

The latest comments follow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informing the House of Commons last week that the government is "actively engaged" with the company to save jobs.

The crisis at Liberty Steel, the UK's third-largest steel company, was triggered earlier this month after the Greensill Capital went into administration. Greensill, whose advisers include former UK prime minister David Cameron, was a major provider of finance to Liberty Steel, which has sites across England and acquisitions in Scotland.

The bank's collapse has since brought several practices under scrutiny, including questions around Cameron reportedly text messaging UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak to help save the bank. Last week, Cameron was cleared by the official lobbying watchdog, the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyist, of having broken any rules.

Meanwhile, Liberty Steel confirmed that its staff will be going back to work next Tuesday, after the Easter break. The future of the business, which has reportedly been denied a 170 million pound government bailout, now rests on a ''standstill agreement'' with creditors.

"We are taking prudent steps across our global portfolio to manage resources while we try to negotiate a formal standstill agreement with Greensill's administrators and refinance the businesses. We are in regular dialogue with our employees, unions, customers, suppliers, and governments to keep them informed and to explore ways we can work together through the current situation," a GFG Alliance spokesperson said.

"Most of GFG Alliance's businesses across its global portfolio are performing well and generating positive cash flow, supported by the operational improvements we've made and strong steel, aluminum, and iron ore markets. Our Primary Steel and Mining operations in Europe and Australia are booking record profits and we have adequate funding for our current needs," the spokesperson said.

There are around 3,000 staff directly employed at Liberty Steel's UK sites, which include Rotherham, Motherwell, and Newport, and a further 2,000 jobs at GFG Alliance across the UK. The group empire overall employs 35,000 people worldwide.

