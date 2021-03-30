Left Menu

Fresca Juices Ropes in Amyra Dastur & Shreyas Iyer as their First Brand Ambassador

Indian homegrown brand Fresca announced its association with Bollywood sensation Amyra Dastur and cricketing aficionado Shreyas Iyer as its first brand ambassador in the country.

ANI | New Delhi, Delhi, | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:37 IST
Amyra Dastur and Shreyas Iyer roped in as Brand ambassadors for Fresca Juices. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Delhi, [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian homegrown brand Fresca announced its association with Bollywood sensation Amyra Dastur and cricketing aficionado Shreyas Iyer as its first brand ambassador in the country. The first campaign with the brand for their products will set the stage for the brand to further strengthen its leadership position in the massive and rapidly evolving fruit drink market in India.

In the new 360 degrees integrated communication by Fresca Juices, both will be seen in a new fun-filled avatar, which would be on the sidelines of whenever life gives you tough situations, grab the drink to bring it back on track. It will be rolled out this summer further immersing the fans into #TheFrescaLife with the two most energetic and quirky icons in the respectable fields. It is for the first time that the brand communication will showcase two celebrities. Commenting on the association, Akhil Gupta (MD, Fresca Juices) Fresca Juices said, "Introducing Shreyas & Amyra new brand ambassador is a step towards accelerating our aggressive ambition to be the no.1 in fruit drinks segment. The presence of Shreyas alongside Amyra will help us connect better with the consumers to take the brand to newer heights."

Expressing his excitement on the association with Fresca Juice Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer stated, "I am thrilled to be associated with Fresca Juices as it not only brings forth memories but also personally connects with me even today. I look forward to taking the fun world of #TheFrescaLife to all my fans and invite them to be a part of this electrifying journey." Further commenting on her association with Fresca Juice, Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur added, "I am excited to be associated with Fresca Juices as their first brand ambassador in the country. Fresca Juices is the drink that I truly relish and enjoy. I look forward to immersing myself once again into the magical world of Fresca Juices. I am happy to be a part of the brand's endeavor to strike a chord with customers from every corner of the company and look forward to taking the brand to novel heights."

The TVC was launched on 27th March 2021 and both have been seen in a never seen avatar capturing what the brand and the products embody, exquisitely. Extracted from fresh fruits, these electrolyte-packed Fresca Juices offer a variety of healthy, wholesome, and nutritious flavors essential for a healthy lifestyle. Its nutrients refresh your body, mind, and soul. Anchored in an Indian taste profile, we take extra measures with our state-of-the-art Automatic plants to produce Fresca juices that get into the spirit of deliciousness and make Fresca, extra festive.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

