Equitas Small Finance Bank makes key appointments

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:48 IST
Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Equitas Small Finance Bank has made key changes in top management, including appointment of Narayanan Easwaran as Chief Technology Officer, the city-based bank said on Tuesday.

Besides, it has appointed Vaibhav Joshi as chief digital officer, Pallab Mukherji as chief people officer and Siby Sebastian as executive vice president-operations.

Rohit Phadke, who has worked at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company as business head (home loans), has been appointed as president and head retail assets, Equitas Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Narayanan Easwaran, before taking up the role as chief technology officer, had served IDFC First Bank as co-head for technology.

He has over two decades of experience on information technology applications and infrastructure management.

Easwaran would be reporting to bank's Managing Director Vasudevan P N, the release said.

Pallab Mukherji, prior to joining Equitas Small Finance Bank, had served HDFC Bank and Arvind Mills.

On the role as president and head, retail Assets, Rohit Phadke would lead the bank's initiatives in affordable housing finance and loan against property space.

Vaibhav Joshi, before joining Equitas as chief digital officer, had served Yes Bank as its group executive vice president and national head-digital banking services.

Siby Sebastian had previously worked with SBM Bank as chief operating officer and deputy chief executive officer.

He was instrumental in setting up the SBM Bank India operations, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

