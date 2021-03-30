Three police constables dead, another two injured in UP road crash

Three police constables were killed and another two seriously injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in overturned after colliding with an electric pole on the Mansurpur-Purbaliyan road here, officials said.

The deceased constables were identified as Pradeep, Naresh and Ajay, SP (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told PTI.

Advertisement

The injured constables were rushed to hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)