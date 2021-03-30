Left Menu

Three police constables dead, another two injured in UP road crash

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:53 IST
Three police constables were killed and another two seriously injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in overturned after colliding with an electric pole on the Mansurpur-Purbaliyan road here, officials said.

The deceased constables were identified as Pradeep, Naresh and Ajay, SP (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told PTI.

The injured constables were rushed to hospital, he said.

