Left Menu

22 new UDAN flights started in last 3 days: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:57 IST
22 new UDAN flights started in last 3 days: Centre

A total of 22 new flights under regional connectivity scheme UDAN were started in the last three days, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

''Till date, 57 unserved and underserved airports, including five heliports and two water aerodromes, with 347 routes have been made operational under UDAN across the length and breadth of India,'' the ministry's statement noted.

On Sunday, 18 new flights were operationalised under the UDAN scheme on routes such as Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Kurnool-Bangalore, Kurnool-Vishakhapatnam, Kurnool-Chennai, Agra-Bangalore, Agra-Bhopal, Prayagraj-Bhubaneswar and Prayagraj-Bhopal route, the statement noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic prompts Petronor to propose furlough for 30% of oil refinery staff

Spanish oil refiner Petronor, majority-owned by Repsol, has proposed a furlough scheme for one third of its 900 employees in response to a sharp fall in fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facility in Bilbao, northern Spain, ha...

Puducherry polls: No ticket to V Narayanasamy shows how much of disaster his govt has turned out to be, says PM Modi

The denial of ticket to Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy despite him being so loyal to his party shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tu...

Syrian refugee drops German parliament bid over racist threats

Tareq Alaows, a refugee who fled military conscription in Syria, is withdrawing his bid to win a seat in Germanys parliament due to security concerns after his candidacy prompted a wave of racist insults, his Greens party said on Tuesday.Al...

Mamata s ouster will bring much-desired change in Bengal: Shah in Nandigram

In a show of might ahead of the second phase of Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Nandigram and called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021