Qatar says to give $100 million to help humanitarian crisis in Syria

Qatar said on Tuesday it will help international efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Syria with $100 million, according to the Doha-based Al Jazeera television network.

The humanitarian situation will only improve with a political solution to the crisis, Al Jazeera quoted the Gulf state's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, as saying.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)