Qatar says to give $100 million to help humanitarian crisis in Syria

Qatar says to give $100 million to help humanitarian crisis in SyriaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:13 IST
Qatar said on Tuesday it will help international efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Syria with $100 million, according to the Doha-based Al Jazeera television network.
The humanitarian situation will only improve with a political solution to the crisis, Al Jazeera quoted the Gulf state's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, as saying.
