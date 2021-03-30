Qatar says to give $100 million to help humanitarian crisis in Syria

Left Menu

30-03-2021
Qatar said on Tuesday it will help international efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Syria with $100 million, according to the Doha-based Al Jazeera television network.

The humanitarian situation will only improve with a political solution to the crisis, Al Jazeera quoted the Gulf state's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, as saying.

