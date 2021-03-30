Left Menu

Migrant caravan of hundreds departs in Honduras for United States

The migrant caravan in Honduras, mostly young adults with backpacks and women carrying children, began walking in the early morning from a bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula to the town of Corinto at the Guatemalan border. "You have to take risks to have a better life in the United States, in Honduras we're never going to do anything," migrant Carlos Flores told a local television station.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:19 IST
Migrant caravan of hundreds departs in Honduras for United States

Several hundred Hondurans set off for the Guatemalan border on Tuesday, seeking to reach the United States to escape the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters, according to local media and a Reuters witness. The group of migrants was the second large caravan to set out from Honduras this year, on the heels of catastrophic flooding in November from hurricanes Eta and Iota, which battered an economy that was already seriously struggling.

Central Americans have made up the bulk of a sharp increase in migrants trying to reach the United States via Mexico in recent weeks, putting pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden. The crisis includes the arrival of thousands of unaccompanied children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. The migrant caravan in Honduras, mostly young adults with backpacks and women carrying children, began walking in the early morning from a bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula to the town of Corinto at the Guatemalan border.

"You have to take risks to have a better life in the United States, in Honduras we're never going to do anything," migrant Carlos Flores told a local television station. "Here you can hardly eat with what you earn, if you can even find work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Kissing Booth 3 updates: release date, cast, plot, what we know more

The romantic comedy-drama sequel The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but it could release anytime in summer 2021. However, Netflix has revealed fans wont have to wait much longer to see The Kissing Booth 3.The good new...

Trump targets former officials over remarks on his administration's pandemic management

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday went on a tirade against Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, two of his former top medical advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic, excoriating their decision-making during his administration on the day afte...

Pulse appoints Chijioke Dozie as Chairman of its pan-African Board of Directors

Pulse Pulse.africa, Africas leading innovative media company, has appointed Chijioke Dozie as Chairman of its pan-African Board of Directors.Chijioke Dozie is the Co-Founder Co-CEO of Carbon, a leading online financial services platform. ...

New excise policy is meant to increase AAP's political funding: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021