Left Menu

Cognizant launches programme for tech professionals looking to restart careers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:41 IST
Cognizant launches programme for tech professionals looking to restart careers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

IT major Cognizant on Tuesday said it has started a programme that aims to offer a 12-week paid experience for technology professionals looking at restarting their careers after a break.

The Cognizant Returnship Programme, an India-first initiative, is a way to get diverse talent in the door, irrespective of when their last professional role was, according to the company.

Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar said, ''We are now extending our D&I (diversity and inclusion) philosophy beyond the workplace and into lives and careers, supporting those whose personal goals such as taking care of the family, raising a child or pursuing a life calling have resulted in a professional break.'' Cognizant has launched the Cognizant Returnship Programme, a unique 12-week paid experience for talented technology professionals looking to restart their careers after a break, he added.

Many such talented professionals looking to return to the workforce are women, and Cognizant's inaugural cohort includes women taking on engineering management roles in the digital engineering practice, he said.

''For us, unlocking the potential of diversity of thought is not just about having people with different backgrounds and experiences on our team, but also about respecting and providing a fillip to each individual's inherent potential through an environment that mentors talent without biases,'' he said.

The programme is focused on providing returners with a supportive environment and access to training, upskilling, mentorship and other resources.

''These professionals will work with cutting-edge technology through the programme and will subsequently be considered for full-time positions at Cognizant,'' Nambiar said.

Woman professionals form around 38 per cent of the overall workforce in India and nearly 45 per cent of the company's workforce in tier-II cities. Cognizant has established female hiring and retention goals for company leaders, which are part of the formal annual performance ratings process.

With a sharpened focus on accelerating gender diversity globally in the leadership pipeline, Cognizant has also pledged to put 1,000 high performing women in leadership levels through Propel — its women's global leadership development initiative — by the end of 2021.

Propel is focused on enabling women at the mid-management level to accelerate their careers through coaching and mentoring in partnership with external certified executive coaches.

''Inclusion and diversity are critical to having a more equitable workplace while developing more robust solutions for our clients, challenging the status quo, and fuelling innovation and productivity.

''Our aim is to be a leader in closing the gender diversity gap in the technology industry,'' Nambiar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Kissing Booth 3 updates: release date, cast, plot, what we know more

The romantic comedy-drama sequel The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but it could release anytime in summer 2021. However, Netflix has revealed fans wont have to wait much longer to see The Kissing Booth 3.The good new...

Trump targets former officials over remarks on his administration's pandemic management

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday went on a tirade against Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, two of his former top medical advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic, excoriating their decision-making during his administration on the day afte...

Pulse appoints Chijioke Dozie as Chairman of its pan-African Board of Directors

Pulse Pulse.africa, Africas leading innovative media company, has appointed Chijioke Dozie as Chairman of its pan-African Board of Directors.Chijioke Dozie is the Co-Founder Co-CEO of Carbon, a leading online financial services platform. ...

New excise policy is meant to increase AAP's political funding: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021