New excise policy is meant to increase AAP's political funding: Delhi BJP

The Delhi government on March 23 approved a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:50 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a statement, Gupta said that the BJP will not allow Delhi to become ''the capital of alcohol''.

There was no immediate reaction available from the Aam Aadmi Party on the BJP's charge.

Gupta said, ''The new excise policy is only meant to increase political funding to the AAP and revenue of the government. In one go, the state government has raised commission on liquor to 10 per cent and this way they have ensured the party gets Rs 1,000 crore fund in its coffers.'' Gupta added that the Kejriwal government is ''hell bent upon drowning the youngsters of Delhi into alcoholism''.

''The BJP will oppose it tooth and nail and not allow any new shop to come up. The new policy is aimed more at pushing Delhiites into alcoholism rather than at increasing its revenue,'' he said.

The Delhi government on March 23 approved a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years. It had also withdrawn the government from running liquor vends in Delhi. According to the government, the move is expected to lead to annual revenue growth of 20 per cent.

