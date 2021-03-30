Left Menu

Sterling falls versus stronger dollar, stabilises versus euro

"The sterling outlook remains positive, the combination of continued vaccinations, lifting of lockdown restrictions and rising yields all converging to support the pound," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:58 IST
Sterling falls versus stronger dollar, stabilises versus euro
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound had its second consecutive day of losses against a stronger dollar on Tuesday as a new spike in U.S. Treasury yields saw the dollar hit a one-year high, while euro-sterling steadied, pausing its recent downward trajectory.

Accelerating U.S. vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package stoked inflation expectations and raised Treasury yields, with the safe-haven dollar also finding support as investors weighed up the fallout from the collapse of highly leveraged investment fund Archegos Capital. At 1512 GMT, the pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.372.

Euro-sterling fell to as low as 85.12 pence per euro, before the pound eased some gains. The pair changed hands at 85.485 at 1513 GMT. Sterling has gained some 4.5% against the euro so far this year. Analysts say the move is largely due to the pace of the UK's vaccine rollout, which is one of the fastest in the world and aims to offer shots to all adults by the end of July.

Some lockdown restrictions in England ended on Monday, in contrast to much of Europe, where France and Germany are among the countries contending with a third wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations. "With diverging paths on the vaccination side in the UK and the EU, EUR/GBP may continue to drift lower towards the key 0.85000 support this week," wrote ING strategists in a note.

Commerzbank strategist You-Na Park-Heger struck a more cautious note, writing to clients that "even if the UK emerges more quickly from the corona crisis than for example the EU a large share of the positive news is likely to be priced in already." She said that risks relating to the economic recovery, including the collapse of British exports to the European Union following Brexit, mean that the Bank of England might continue to maintain its expansionary monetary policy for a long time.

"Even though Sterling is going to be able to benefit from the projected end of the pandemic short-term, medium-term we remain sceptical about Sterling," she said. Euro zone economic sentiment surged by much more than expected in March, data on Tuesday showed.

The UK's 2-year gilt yield also rose in early trade on Tuesday, up as much as 3 basis points at the 8-day high of 0.112%. "The sterling outlook remains positive, the combination of continued vaccinations, lifting of lockdown restrictions and rising yields all converging to support the pound," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound in the week to March 23. Equiti Capital's Cole said that this suggests a "pool of untapped potential support for sterling".

Elsewhere, Britain's financial services minister said that Britain will focus first on regulating stablecoins, rather than the broader cryptocurrency market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Gandhi clan members in politics for survival of family: Smriti Irani

Apparently referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday alleged that they do not know the Assamese culture and pursue politics only for the survival of their family.Irani...

FACTBOX-What role the U.S. government plays in the Amazon union vote

The high-profile election on whether workers will form a union at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, is being overseen by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board.The board oversees private-sector union elections and enforces ...

Oprah Winfrey was 'Grateful Beyond Description' after getting COVID vaccine

After getting the COVID vaccine, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey recently recalled that how after the first shot she felt blessed to be vaccinated. According to People magazine, in a personal essay for her new digital platform Oprah D...

NCB detains actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Tuesday in connection with a drug case, an official said.Khans name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021