Left Menu

German, Italian yields rise to highest in almost two weeks, led by Treasuries

The latest U.S. bond selloff was driven by news on Monday that those aged 30 and older would now be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations, and expectations that President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative, with a potential $3 trillion price tag, could further lift economic growth and debt issuance. A rally in European shares to near record highs and signs of a pick-up in inflation in big euro zone economies weighed on euro area bonds, pushing 10-year yields up 4 to 5 basis points across the board.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:03 IST
German, Italian yields rise to highest in almost two weeks, led by Treasuries

Germany and Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pushed higher again by rising U.S. Treasury yields on expectations for a swift and strong U.S. economic recovery. The latest U.S. bond selloff was driven by news on Monday that those aged 30 and older would now be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations, and expectations that President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative, with a potential $3 trillion price tag, could further lift economic growth and debt issuance.

A rally in European shares to near record highs and signs of a pick-up in inflation in big euro zone economies weighed on euro area bonds, pushing 10-year yields up 4 to 5 basis points across the board. But it was the push of U.S. Treasury yields that was perhaps strongest, with 10-year Treasury yields rising to 14-month highs near 1.78%.

In turn, Germany's 10-year bond yield rose over 5 basis points to as high as -0.258%, its highest in almost two weeks. This left the gap with its U.S. peers at just over 200 bps, near the widest in over a year. Italian 10-year yields rose as much as 7 basis points to 0.726%, also their highest in nearly two weeks.

"Fixed income investors are more worried about rising inflation expectations despite last week's PCE miss," said Saxo Bank's chief investment officer, Steen Jakobsen, referring to a tepid rise last week in the U.S. February personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. "More COVID-19 stimulus is coming in April as well as a large infrastructure bill, which can only ignite inflation."

Euro area yields had fallen in the past week as the European Central Bank stepped up bond purchases and tighter restrictions to contain COVID-19 renewed concern about the euro zone growth outlook. But that move appears to have proved short-lived as a selloff in world markets resumed, with 10-year yields in Britain and Switzerland also rising.

Data pointing to a pick-up in price pressures in the euro area also weighed on euro zone bond markets. Higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions pushed Germany's annual consumer inflation in March above the European Central Bank's target of close to but below 2%, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 1.2% year-on-year in March, versus a 0.9% price increase expected by a Reuters poll. A key gauge of euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, rose to 1.55% , its highest since early 2019.

In the primary market, Italy paid the highest yield since October in a 10-year bond auction, while paying the lowest yield since November on a five-year bond. Germany's debt management office said Germany plans to issue 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) more debt in the second quarter than originally planned to fund spending to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inquiry panel submits reports on 2 hospital fires to Guj CM

The Justice Retd D A Mehta Commission appointed by the Gujarat government to probe fire incidents in two hospitals last year which killed 13 coronavirus patients submitted its report to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.The fires took ...

Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round

Stoke City have withdrawn from the womens FA Cup before their second round match due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA said on Tuesday. Stoke, who play in the third tier, were set to play Wem Town Ladies but are unable ...

As cases rise, Guj extends night curfew in 4 cities by 15 days

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in force in four cities by another 15 days till April 15.The night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will now remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15, an...

Estonia prolongs COVID-19 curbs by 2 weeks to April 25

Estonia on Tuesday extended all COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks until April 25, and said travellers arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland would now need to isolate for 10 days. The government said the extension applied to measures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021