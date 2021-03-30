A P Moller - Maersk appoints CTIO Navneet Kapoor to company's board

Integrated container logistics company A P Moller - Maersk has appointed its Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) Navneet Kapoor to the company's board with effect from April 1.

After Kapoor's induction, the executive board will now consist of six members, including Chief Executive Officer Søren Skou, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany, Executive Vice President and CEO of fleet and strategic brands Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The appointment is both a recognition of the role technology plays for the transformation of the company and the strategic leadership capabilities of Kapoor, it added.

The company is in the middle of a multi-dimensional digital transformation to build a new tech-platform offering new digital products to its customers supported by standardised and automated processes across the organisation.

As CTIO, Kapoor leads the efforts to build competitive advantage from technology, a central element in the company's strategy, the release said.

''Technology today is mission-critical for A P Moller - Maersk and for our transformation. To succeed, we are investing in modern technology platforms with end-to-end standardised core processes.

''Navneet Kapoor has done an excellent job in accelerating this agenda since he took on the position as CTIO last year and brings unique and critical perspectives to our business transformation,'' Skou said.

Kapoor has been with the company since 2017 and has held various responsibilities, including that of Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Global Shared Service Centres, as per the release.

Since February 2020, he has been holding the position of CTIO.

''We have turned an important corner in the ambitious transformation process that was initiated in 2016 with the aim of creating an integrated logistics company with growth and more stable profitability. A key pillar in our transformation is the use of technology to improve the interaction with our customer and build a competitive advantage.'' ''The role of the CTIO is key to executing this next part of our strategy and having Navneet Kapoor joining the executive board is a recognition of the importance and impact of technology and of his personal capabilities,'' Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Board of A.P. Moller - Maersk, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)