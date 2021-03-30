Left Menu

A P Moller - Maersk appoints CTIO Navneet Kapoor to company's board

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:11 IST
A P Moller - Maersk appoints CTIO Navneet Kapoor to company's board

Integrated container logistics company A P Moller - Maersk has appointed its Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) Navneet Kapoor to the company's board with effect from April 1.

After Kapoor's induction, the executive board will now consist of six members, including Chief Executive Officer Søren Skou, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany, Executive Vice President and CEO of fleet and strategic brands Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The appointment is both a recognition of the role technology plays for the transformation of the company and the strategic leadership capabilities of Kapoor, it added.

The company is in the middle of a multi-dimensional digital transformation to build a new tech-platform offering new digital products to its customers supported by standardised and automated processes across the organisation.

As CTIO, Kapoor leads the efforts to build competitive advantage from technology, a central element in the company's strategy, the release said.

''Technology today is mission-critical for A P Moller - Maersk and for our transformation. To succeed, we are investing in modern technology platforms with end-to-end standardised core processes.

''Navneet Kapoor has done an excellent job in accelerating this agenda since he took on the position as CTIO last year and brings unique and critical perspectives to our business transformation,'' Skou said.

Kapoor has been with the company since 2017 and has held various responsibilities, including that of Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Global Shared Service Centres, as per the release.

Since February 2020, he has been holding the position of CTIO.

''We have turned an important corner in the ambitious transformation process that was initiated in 2016 with the aim of creating an integrated logistics company with growth and more stable profitability. A key pillar in our transformation is the use of technology to improve the interaction with our customer and build a competitive advantage.'' ''The role of the CTIO is key to executing this next part of our strategy and having Navneet Kapoor joining the executive board is a recognition of the importance and impact of technology and of his personal capabilities,'' Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Board of A.P. Moller - Maersk, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inquiry panel submits reports on 2 hospital fires to Guj CM

The Justice Retd D A Mehta Commission appointed by the Gujarat government to probe fire incidents in two hospitals last year which killed 13 coronavirus patients submitted its report to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.The fires took ...

Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round

Stoke City have withdrawn from the womens FA Cup before their second round match due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA said on Tuesday. Stoke, who play in the third tier, were set to play Wem Town Ladies but are unable ...

As cases rise, Guj extends night curfew in 4 cities by 15 days

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in force in four cities by another 15 days till April 15.The night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will now remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15, an...

Estonia prolongs COVID-19 curbs by 2 weeks to April 25

Estonia on Tuesday extended all COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks until April 25, and said travellers arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland would now need to isolate for 10 days. The government said the extension applied to measures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021